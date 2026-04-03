Indoor farmers markets blooming in northern Illinois through April, May

Janice Schell of Schell Farm Produce sells fresh spinach, potatoes and popcorn currently at the Twin City Framers Market. Once the growing season kicks in, the booth will offer many more items of produce. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Access to the best local, seasonal produce can be found almost year-round thanks to these great indoor markets.

Scoop up the first spring veggies along with those farm fresh eggs, meats and baked goods. Make the most of a spring day and take a drive to visit a new location. Grab those reusable shopping bags and enjoy chatting with the local vendors while shopping for the best local produce and more.

Farmers Market+ At The Dole - The Indoor Farmers Market+ At The Dole is Back!

Twin City Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays

Twin City Produce Co.,106 Avenue A, Sterling

twincityfarmersmarket.com

Located in the historic building since 2005, the weekly market is open year-round featuring fresh produce, crafts and delicious bites.

Indoor Batavia Market

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays, through May 9

Sturdy Shelter Brewing, 10 S. Shumway Ave., Batavia

downtownbatavia.com/farmers-markets

Find local produce as well as handmade pasta, baked goods, soups, and meats. The Saturday Morning Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. opens for the outdoor season May 16 and the evening market on select Wednesdays opens June 10.

St. Charles Indoor Farmers & Baked Goods Market

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays through May

Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles

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Fresh eggs, honey and baguettes and sourdough loaves too at the weekly indoor market. The outdoor market will open in June.

Grayslake Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 11-May 30

Center Street, downtown Grayslake

grayslakefarmersmarket.com

Vendors brave the elements through Spring, Summer and Fall for the annual market featuring locally grown foods, handmade items and much more.

Woodstock Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays March 28, April 11 and April 25

All Seasons Orchard, 14510 Illinois Route 176, Woodstock

woodstockfarmersmarket.org

More than 45 vendors participate in this indoor market where the musicians take it indoors to provide entertainment as folks shop. The outdoor market in the historic Woodstock Square runs Tuesdays and Saturdays starting in May.

Huntley Indoor Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11

Huntley Municipal Complex, 10987 Main St., Huntley

huntley.il.us/residents/huntley_farmers_market.php

The winter market runs November through April on the second Saturday of the month and the outdoor market opens this year on May 30.

Indoor Farmers Market At the Dole

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, April 12, 19 and 26

The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake

thedole.org

The indoor season of the well-loved farmer market is the perfect reason to visit the historic Dole Mansion. The outdoor season begins May 25.

Cary Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19, May 3 and May 17

Algonquin Township Building, 3702 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake

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Fresh eggs, produce and even tamales are some of the finds at the indoor winter market.

Oswego Country Spring Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25

Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego

oswegolandparkdistrict.org

Shop for spring produce and be sure to check out the Oswegoland Park District’s Earth Day Kite Fly taking place in the park at the same time. The weekly outdoor market on Sundays opens June 7.