Norridge man charged with disseminating private sexual image in Bolingbrook

A Norridge man has been arrested on a charge of disseminating a private sexual image of a woman without her consent.

About 10 a.m. on Monday, Richard Teruel, 31, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Before Teruel was taken to jail, he appeared in court on the same day to surrender on the charge, which is a class 4 felony that is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Judge Ken Zelazo had signed a warrant for Teruel’s arrest on June 21 following a Bolingbrook Police Department investigation.

The investigation began Aug. 18, 2022, when officers were contacted by a woman who alleged a male acquaintance shared private images of her to a third party, according to Bolingbrook police Capt. Brennan Woods.

The images were shared without the woman’s consent, Woods said.

A criminal complaint alleged Teruel intentionally disseminated a private sexual image of a woman and knew or should have known he did not have her consent to do so.

Zelazo’s warrant carried a bond of $25,000.

Teruel’s attorney, Cosmo Tedone, filed an emergency motion on June 30 that said his client would voluntarily surrender in court. Tedone’s motion also requested a recognizance bond.

Tedone’s motion argued the $25,000 bond was “oppressive and not considerate of the financial ability of the defendant.”

Judge Dave Carlson granted Tedone’s request on Monday. After Teruel surrendered in court and was taken to jail, he was released on a recognizance bond.