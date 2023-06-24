Police: Manhattan murder-suicide deemed preliminary cause of 2 deaths

Police suspect murder-suicide as a cause of the deaths of a man and woman in Manhattan.

No details of the two people found dead in a Manhattan residence were released by Manhattan Police Chief Jeff Wold until the families are notified.

The Will County Coroner’s Office published a statement on Friday evening saying the two people were pronounced dead in an “isolated incident” at 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officers and emergency crews first responded at 2:45 p.m. to the 700 block of Third Street in Manhattan and found two people dead inside of the home, according to a statement from the Manhattan Police Department.

The bodies were turned over to the coroner’s office, with autopsies scheduled for Saturday.

Police plan to provide further information after the family is notified.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and their friends,” police said.