2 suspects arrested in Bolingbrook armed robbery

Two men were arrested following a police investigation of an armed robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station Sunday.

Dezmond Dockett, 24, of Lafayette, Indiana, and Carnail Mims, 23, of Hanover Park, were both apprehended on Sunday after officers responded to a report of a robbery at Shell gas station, 101 E. Boughton Road.

Dockett was booked into the Will County jail on charges of armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

Mims was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and released on his own recognizance. He was not charged with the robbery.

About 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers on patrol responded to the Shell gas station and learned a suspect had robbed the store while pointing a handgun at the clerk, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

The suspect attempted to purchase a cigar and was asked for identification, police said. The suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and left the store with the cigar, police said.

A second suspect was also in the store and the two men fled the store in a GMC Yukon vehicle, police said.

Officers in the area saw the GMC Yukon heading east on Boughton Road and approaching Interstate 355. The officers pulled over the vehicle in a traffic stop.

Two handguns were recovered during the course of the traffic stop, police said.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Bolingbrook Police Department’s investigations division at 630-226-8620.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Bolingbrook Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772 or visit the website, bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org.