Joliet library, Slovenian corner grocery receive preservation awards

The city of Joliet this week recognized two restoration projects with its annual historic preservation awards.

One was the interior remodeling of the Joliet Public Library Ottawa Street Branch downtown, which the public has been able to experience since the project was completed in September.

The other is a Slovenian corner grocery museum being created at 1314 Elizabeth St., the site of a former real Slovenain corner grocery. The museum, which will be operated by the Joliet Area Historical Musem, is not yet open to the public.

Ken and Irene Odorizzi, who now live in South Carolina but own the property and have been instrumental in its conversion into a corner grocery museum, received the award.

The store and apartment building was built by Irene’s parents, Emma and Martin Planinsek, in 1926, according to a city proclamation that went with the award.

“Through their generosity and foresight, the Odorizzis are preserving a culturally significant space which will share and interpret the Slovenian immigrant experience in Joliet as well as the immigrant experience of owning and operating a neighborhood store,” the proclamation states.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum is recreating a neighborhood store at the former grocery and meat market at 1314 Elizabeth Street seen here in 2020. (Geoff Stellfox)

Councilman Cesar Guerrero read the proclamation at the Tuesday meeting of the Joliet City Council.

“The idea of the corner store is something that’s ubiquitous and that transcends cultures,” Guerrero said.

The Odorizzis were not at the council meeting.

Library Executive Director Megan Millen was there to express her appreciation for the recognition given to the library for its efforts to preserve the historic character of the library amid a $10.5 million interior renovation.

“We had in our hands one of the most historic and iconic buildings in downtown Joliet,” Millen told the council.

The renovation was dubbed Project Burnham in recognition of renowned architect Daniel Burnham, who designed the library building.

“My mantra throughout the entire process was that if Daniel put it there, it stays there,” Millen said.

The library project actually restored some original elements to the building and brought part of the Joliet limestone facade into the interior of building, which was expanded in 1991.

A balcony created in the remodeled downtown branch of the Joliet Public Library marks the transition from the original 1903 building designed by renowned architect Daniel Burnham and the modernized section of the library that was built in 1991. (Bob Okon)

The library was built from 1902 to 1903.

Jayne Bernhard, the city planner assigned as the liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission, said the city continues to work on a number of projects, including a railroad museum at the old Union Depot Tower that should open in early fall.

Bernhard said the city also has added to its compilation of information about historic buildings in Joliet, including a new survey of properties in the St. John’s Neighborhood that was completed in the past year and can be viewed on the website of the Joliet Historic Preservation Commission.

A database of historic properties in the city also can be viewed on the website.