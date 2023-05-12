No verdict reached yet in Joliet casino murder trial

The jury has not yet reached a verdict in the case where a homeless man has been charged with fatally stabbing a hotel guest four years ago at Harrah’s casino in Joliet.

The jury departed from the courtroom about 12:10 p.m. Thursday to begin its deliberations on whether Robert Watson, 29, is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Emanuel “Sam” Burgarino, 76, on March 24, 2019, on the fifth floor of the Harrah’s casino hotel in Joliet.

The jury must also decide if Watson is guilty of the crime but mentally ill or not guilty by reason of insanity. Watson’s attorneys have contended he suffers from schizophrenia and have asked the jury to find him not criminally responsible for the crime.

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the jury had not reached a verdict.

The jury heard closing arguments Thursday from both sides in the case.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney William Lite said Burgarino was pepper-sprayed and brutally murdered by Watson and the evidence against him was “overwhelming.”

“He didn’t stab him once. He stabbed him multiple times,” Lite said.

Lite cited the surveillance videos that he said showed Watson scoping out the entire property of the casino before his attack on Burgarino on the fifth floor of the hotel, where there are no cameras.

Lite pointed out how Glenn Hill, a guest at the hotel, was able to identify Watson in court as the man he saw striking Burgarino with stabbing-like motions.

“Unfortunately for the defendant, he didn’t expect to get caught by Mr. Hill,” Lite said.

Lite said Watson was trying to avoid his apprehension by police when he runs away from the casino and tossed away the bloody knife and clothes, which had DNA evidence tying Watson to the crime.

“He does that because he knows what he did was wrong,” Lite said.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Slazyk shows the jury a photo of Emanuel Burgarino, 76, during his closing argument in the trial of Robert Watson, 29, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Will County Courthouse. Watson is charged with the murder of Burgarino on March 24, 2019, at the Harrah's casino hotel in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

One of Watson’s three attorneys, Shenonda Tisdale, said they have proven he suffers from schizophrenia and asked the jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

She said the case was tragic because Burgarino lost his life and Watson was once a “good kid” who was smart and could have done more with his life.

“He could’ve been one of the lawyers in the room,” Tisdale said.

Tisdale said Watson has shown the symptoms of schizophrenia for a long time, such as delusions, hallucinations and disorganized speech.

“You just can’t pretend for this length of time,” Tisdale said.

She also argued drug use cannot explain all of those symptoms exhibited by Watson when he’s spent four years in jail, a place where he has no access to drugs or alcohol.

Yet Tisdale also said that many times, Watson will “minimize his symptoms.”

Tisdale said psychologist Anna Stapleton lacks the experience and training to identify schizophrenia. Stapleton found Watson could understand the criminality of his actions.

Tisdale said while Stapleton would categorize Watson’s actions seen on Harrah’s casino video as “exploring,” she would “categorize it as homelessness.” She said Watson took minimal effort to avoid capture by police because he was caught at the Joliet Public Library, which is a short distance from the casino.

Tisdale said Watson acts according to his delusions and speculated that Watson may have attacked Burgarino because he believed he was part of the mob or a spirit.

“You can make those reasonable inferences,” Tisdale told the jury.

Will County Assistant Public Defender Shenonda Tisdale delivers closing arguments in the trial of Robert Watson, 29, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Will County Courthouse. Fellow defender Andrew Sanchez stands next to her. Watson is charged with the murder of Burgarino on March 24, 2019, at the Harrah's casino hotel in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Slazyk said Watson’s defense was odd because his attorneys are asserting he is not guilty of the crime but if the jury believes otherwise, they should find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Slazyk said Argumedo did not come to a conclusion as to whether Watson was insane at the time of Burgarino’s slaying. And yet the jury is supposed to decide that issue, he said.

“Did he know the criminality of his conduct? Absolutely,” Slazyk said.

Slazyk suggested Watson stole gloves at the casino to hide his fingerprints and DNA and that he was on the fifth floor of the casino’s hotel because he knows there’s no cameras there. Slazyk also pointed to the video of Watson running away from the casino moments after Burgarino’s death.

“Why is he running if he doesn’t know the criminality of his conduct?” Slazyk said.