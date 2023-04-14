Joliet man charged with stealing, forging checks from elderly woman

A Joliet man was arrested on charges accusing him of stealing and forging checks from an elderly woman last October.

The investigation that led to the arrest of Kevin Correa, 24, of Joliet, began on Oct. 22, 2022, when a report of a theft was made at the front desk of the Joliet Police Department.

Correa was suspected of stealing multiple blank checks from an 80-year-old neighbor’s checkbook and cashing them, stealing more than $2,000 total, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“It was learned that Correa was originally supposed to be paid for work on the victim’s property, however, no work was ever completed,” English said.

On Thursday, Judge Art Smigielski signed a $30,000 warrant for Correa’s arrest after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved of charges of forgery and theft against him.

The criminal complaint against Correa alleged he stole three checks from the alleged victim that were drafted for a total of $2,575

At 12:41 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a theft at City Tavern, 1329 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Officers learned on two prior occasions, Correa was suspected of charging bar tabs on debit cards in his name left at the bar in which charges were declined, English said.

“In both situations, Correa had left the bar before without paying for the drinks,” English said.

Officers made contact with Correa at his residence and placed him into custody.

They also learned Correa was wanted on an additional warrant in Cook County on a DUI charge, English said.

At 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Correa was booked into the Will County jail, where he remains as of Friday afternoon.