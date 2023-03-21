Joliet officials confirm safety, traffic issues at Cora St. corner

Joliet official said Monday there are parking and traffic problems on Cora Street, a day before a vote on whether to establish a residents-only parking permit there.

The permit would apply to the 800 block of Cora Street, which is around the corner from Carnitas Don Jose y Supermercado. The store does a thriving business to the delight of its customers but to the dismay of many of its neighbors.

Parking cones block of street parking in front of the Don Jose Supermercado on Ruby Street on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Bob Okon)

Residents for several years have been looking for help from city hall over the loss of street parking in front of their homes, many of which don’t have driveways or garages to accommodate off-street parking, to customers and employees off the supermercado.

The proposal that goes to the City Council for a vote Tuesday would require residential parking permits in the 800 block of Cora Street.

“It’s something I would rather not do,” said City Manager James Capparelli, who had tried to work out a parking resolution with the store owner. “But the residents clearly cannot park there, especially during the weekends.”

The store is busiest on weekends with a carry-out food business it runs in addition to the grocery.

So busy that council member Jan Quillman said the city needs to examine Ruby Street problems created by the traffic at the store.

“It’s dangerous,” Quillman said.

“I was down there on Sunday on Ruby Street,” Quillman said. “You could barely get down Ruby Street.”

Residents have raised issues about illegal parking at the corner of Cora and Ruby as customers and delivery trucks park illegally at times to do business at the store.