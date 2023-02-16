3 men face new murder charge in 2021 Joliet Township Halloween party shooting

Three men have been indicted on an additional charge of first-degree murder of a 20-year-old man whom police said was the target of 2021 shooting at a Halloween party in Joliet Township.

A superseding indictment filed on Thursday charged Joskar Ramos, 19, Jeremy Lopez, 20, and Thomas Lopez, 22, with the first-degree murder of Sergio Hernandez, 20.

Hernandez was critically wounded and paralyzed following the Oct. 31, 2021 shooting in Joliet Township. Hernandez died last October and his death was deemed a homicide.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said Hernandez was the target in a shooting at a Halloween party attended by about 200 people on Oct. 31, 2021, at a residence at 1018 E. Jackson St. in Joliet Township.

Hernandez was a member of the Latin Kings gang, and Ramos and the Lopez brothers are members of the Vice Lords gang, Jungles said.

Ramos and the Lopez brothers now face charges of first-degree murder of the deaths of Hernandez, Holly Mathews, 22, and Jonathan Ceballos, 22. The latter two victims were killed in the shooting in Joliet Township.

Ramos and the Lopez brothers have also been charged with wounding five other people in the Oct. 31, 2021 incident by shooting them with a firearm.

