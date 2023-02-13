Will County Courthouse fight leads to arrest of Joliet man: cops

A Joliet man landed in Will County jail after he was accused of attacking a woman outside a judge’s courtroom on the fifth floor of the Will County Courthouse, police said.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday, deputies at the courthouse were alerted to a fight that was occurring outside court room 503 – Judge Carmen Goodman’s room – at the Will County Courthouse, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, according to Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

Deputies spoke with Donta Bailey, 19, of Joliet, and a woman who was involved in an argument with him, Jungles said. A witness had told deputies that he saw Bailey punch the woman in the face, he said.

Bailey said the woman had punched him first while she said he was the one who punched her first, Jungles said.

Deputies viewed the events on camera at the courthouse and saw the two fighting, Jungles said. A deputy saw Bailey punch the woman 11 times and kick her once in the head, he said.

An unknown male was also involved the fight but fled the scene, Jungles said.

The Will County Courthouse building, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Bailey was arrested on probable cause of aggravated battery and mob action. Online court records on Monday did not yet show formal charges filed against him.

Bailey was booked into the Will County jail at 10:53 a.m. on Friday. His bond was set at $75,000. Bailey remains in jail as of Monday.

On Jan. 19, 2022, Bailey was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon in a Joliet police case. That case remains pending in court.

Bailey was also charged with Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud charges last year but the case was inexplicably dropped at the request of prosecutors.

Bailey is the brother of Adrian Bailey, 21, of Joliet, who pleaded guilty last year to unintentionally killing 24-year-old Dennis Lee in 2021 Romeoville. Adrian Bailey faces ongoing charges of Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud in a case that was filed last year.