Fire at Joliet house damages garage and attic

A Saturday fire caused extensive damage to the garage and attic of a house on the West Side of Joliet.

The fire occurred at about 2:25 p.m. at 1100 Addleman St., according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

“On arrival, fire crews were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage roof and side of the home,” the fire department said in a news release. “Occupants were home and escaped without injury.”

The damage to an attached garage and the attic of the house was “extensive,” according to the fire department.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour. They came from Joliet Fire Stations 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Sunday morning.