Woodland’s Lisa Jackson provides a ‘safe space’ for students to share, to vent

There are teachers who just do their job, and then there are teachers like Woodland’s Lisa Jackson who change people’s lives.

That was how one of Jackson’s students described her in a nomination for the Woodland Education Foundation’s Excellence in Education Teacher of the Year Award.

She has gained students’ trust, and that has gone a long way to helping them succeed.

“She was always a teacher I could trust and turn to when I needed help with anything,” according to the student nomination. “She was always supportive and always pushing me to do my best as a student and as a person. Whenever I was struggling with school or just life, she was always there with a listening ear, and she always would reassure me I would be OK. She not only believed in me, but also she believed in everyone else.”

Woodland teacher Lisa Jackson is joined by her students as she receives flowers for being named Woodland's Teacher of the Year. (Photo provided by Woodland School)

Jackson is a special education teacher, splitting her time between co-teaching math, English and Response to Intervention, a program to help students who struggle with traditional learning.

Students describe Jackson as a good listener and someone who always has time for them, even if the topic is not about schoolwork. She is the kind of teacher who walks into the room and makes everyone happy to be at school, a student said in Jackson’s nomination.

Jackson cares about her students and gets to know them personally. She takes time to make sure they understand the content they are being instructed on.

Her mindset is to meet students where they are, and she uses a variety of strategies to bring them to the understanding they need to be successful, according to her nomination. She celebrates students’ victories and uses them to build their confidence.

“She gently pushes kids to reach their ability,” according to the nomination. “Lisa’s gentle encouragement helps students build confidence in their own abilities as they build their skills. Lisa sets high expectations but then stays with the students, guiding them so that they are able to have success.”

Jackson graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in English education. She worked at Bureau Valley High School for seven years, teaching RTl reading and math for four years, and ninth- and 10th-grade English and speech for three years.

During her first year at Woodland, she completed her master’s degree from Liberty University in teaching English while she taught eighth-grade and 11th-grade English. Since then, she has earned an Ed.D. from Liberty University in special education/curriculum and instruction.

Jackson has been married to Aaron for 31 years, and they have two sons. Garrett and Samantha live in Streator with their daughter, Carsyn. Benjamin and Aubrey live in Kansas with their daughter, Phoebe. Jackson enjoys spending time with her family and attending Woodland events with her husband.

When students need someone to talk to or even cry with, she listens, whether it’s just five minutes or her whole free period.

“When I think of Mrs. Jackson, I am immediately reminded of her profound empathy and compassion,” one student wrote. “The moment I met her, her kindness struck me, and it was clear that she truly cares about her students. Not only has she helped me get through algebra and English, but she’s also shown me the importance of confidence and kindness. ... In a world where school can sometimes feel overwhelming, Mrs. Jackson has always been my safe space.”