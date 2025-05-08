Martin Czernicki brings ‘sense of community’ to Shepherd Middle School’s band program

Martin Czernicki poses for a photo in his band classroom on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Shepherd Middle School in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

At Shepherd Middle School in Ottawa, the band class is more than just an extracurricular activity – it’s a place for students to grow, connect and express themselves.

Leading the charge is Martin Czernicki, the school’s band director.

Band teaches kids so much more than just how to play an instrument. It teaches listening skills, teamwork and how to get along with others who may have different beliefs or experiences. It’s one of the best opportunities for a melting pot to happen within the school day. — Martin Czernicki, Shepherd Middle School band director

Beginning with a passion for music at a young age, Czernicki’s journey to becoming a band teacher is rooted in his own experiences as a student, which continue to shape his approach to teaching today.

“I started band in first grade at a private school, which started band earlier than most districts,” he said. “I switched to tuba in seventh grade after struggling with trumpet and clarinet, and that was when it really clicked for me.”

Czernicki has been teaching at Shepherd for several years and discovered his love for music early on.

“It wasn’t until I got to high school and started doing community performances, trips and competitions that I realized how much band could offer,” Czernicki said. “It was the number one thing that got me to go to school every day. It was my happy place.”

That sense of fulfillment is what Czernicki strives to recreate for his students today.

“I really try to mimic my own personal high school band experience,” he said. “I want my students to feel that same sense of community.”

Becky Weiler, fifth and sixth grade band teacher at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa, has experienced the strong sense of community firsthand - even as the program continues to grow.

“Even though Shepherd Band has grown significantly over the past four years, Martin makes a point to know and make a connection with every single one of his students,” Weiler said. “It starts when they are in band at Central with me in fifth and sixth grade - he gets to know them even before they are in his program at Shepherd.”

Weiler said that Czernicki often goes the “extra mile” to provide outlets for his students.

“Martin arrives at school early so students can come to the band room and practice before school,” Weiler said. “I believe all of their enthusiasm making music is because students feel confident and supported as a result of Martin’s teaching.”

Beyond the technical aspects of playing an instrument, Czernicki emphasizes the life skills that music education fosters.

“Band teaches kids so much more than just how to play an instrument,” he said. “It teaches listening skills, teamwork and how to get along with others who may have different beliefs or experiences. I think it’s one of the best opportunities for a melting pot to happen within the school day.”

Jessica Larson, principal at Shepherd Middle School, said she believes band programs not only help students explore their interests but also lead to better academic performance and more well-rounded individuals.

“A band program helps create more well-rounded students—and ultimately, more well-rounded citizens."

“Not all districts are lucky enough to have music programs, so I’m grateful we’re able to offer that here,” Larson said.

At Shepherd, music has been a bridge that connects students from different grade levels. Seventh and eighth graders play together and share the band room, and Czernicki sees the friendships that develop as an essential part of the experience.

“It’s really cool to watch those relationships form, especially because throughout the rest of the school day, the students are separated,” Czernicki said. “In the band room, they all interact, and it creates a strong sense of community.”

To continually foster this sense of camaraderie, Czernicki provides students with opportunities outside the classroom to perform together.

“We combine with the high school pep band for basketball games,” he said. “That’s when I see the kids, especially the eighth graders, reconnect with former students. It’s one of my favorite moments, just seeing them hang out and bond over their shared love of music.”

Despite the challenges of working with students of varying skill levels, Czernicki looks to ensure that every student feels successful.

“It’s important that they feel good about the music they’re performing,” he said. “I pick the music carefully to match the ensemble’s abilities and provide solos or duets that allow each student to shine.”

As Czernicki continues to inspire his students his goal remains clear: to make a lasting impression both musically and personally.

“I hope my class helps students not only improve their musical skills but also build confidence, develop friendships, and become better listeners and team players,” he said. “If they walk away with those qualities, I’ll consider my job a success.”