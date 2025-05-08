Margo Cartwright will remember the smiles, hugs as she retires from Princeton Elementary

Margo Cartwright will retire from Jefferson Elementary School in Princeton at the end of the school year. (Photo provided by Margo Cartwright)

Margo Cartwright will retire from Jefferson Elementary School in Princeton at the end of the school year.

The first-grade teacher said she thinks about all the students she’s had in her classroom over the years and wishes she knew what they were all doing now.

“I am able to follow many of the students I’ve had in the past 13 years since I am still living in the area, and I feel a lot of pride when I hear of their accomplishments and successes,” Cartwright said. “I can still see their faces as first graders, and I still remember many of their dreams and goals in life.”

Cartwright was born and raised in Princeton and attended Princeton High School. She received her degrees from Illinois State University and Northern Arizona University.

Her first teaching experience was as a teacher’s aide at Lincoln Elementary School in Princeton under the supervision of Eleanor Walker before moving to Arizona, where she taught second grade, and in California, where she started teaching first graders.

“After being gone for 12 years, I moved back to my hometown, where I was hired by Mrs. Walker again and have been teaching first grade at Jefferson Elementary for 13 years,” Cartwright said. “Full circle!”

Technological changes have evolved the classroom, but Cartwright said what hasn’t changed is the value of reading with a child to improve their academic success. She said it remains the most important exercise for a child to achieve success.

“It seems so simple, but it is true,” Cartwright said. “The confidence and pride that I have witnessed in my students as they learn and grow throughout the year is the best reward. The numerous smiles and hugs are pretty great, too.”

Cartwright’s favorite aspect of teaching is knowing that each day she comes to work, she is making a difference in a child’s life.

“I love getting to know the kids and understanding their interests, which in turn are also their motivators,” she said. “I have always tried to get to know my students as individuals. I feel it is important to understand their interests as well as their needs in order to create a positive and engaging learning environment.”

Cartwright will be remembered for how she treats her students.

“Mrs. Cartwright is a phenomenal teacher and will be missed after she retires,” Jefferson Principal Megan Doty said. “The care she shows for her students shines through in everything she does.”

Cartwright plans on substitute teaching to keep tabs on many of her former students and colleagues.

“As I enter retirement, I am looking forward to spending some quality time with my daughter as she enters her senior year in college because I feel she will soon be the busy one,” Cartwright said. “I also look forward to doing some traveling with my husband and catching up with friends and family.”