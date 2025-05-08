IVCC’s Vince Brolley says teaching honor ‘is like getting praised for eating ice cream’

Vince Brolley embraces two different environments as a psychology instructor at Illinois Valley Community College and teaching dual credit students in area high schools. He was recently recognized by a state alliance of concurrent enrollment educators for his pivotal role in IVCC’s dual credit program. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Teaching dual credit courses for Illinois Valley Community College puts Vince Brolley back in high school, where he feels right at home.

Brolley has been a pivotal member of IVCC’s dual credit enrollment program for more than 25 years, and this spring, he received statewide recognition for the role.

He was named an Instructor of the Year by the Illinois Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships. Two instructors chosen from a field of 13 nominees received a $100 gift card and their profiles will be featured in an upcoming newsletter.

In acknowledging the honor, Brolley said that to be singled out for what he enjoys doing “is like getting praised for eating ice cream.”

In their nomination, Dual Credit and Enrollment Coordinator Sarah Trager and Dual Credit Specialist Lizzy Kummer commended Brolley’s “unwavering dedication to the dual credit program and the benefits that come along with it” and his passion for the college and the opportunities the college provides to the area.

“His priority is to provide students with a great first experience with college coursework,” the nomination concluded.

Brolley embraces two very different environments. He delivers psychology instruction on campus to college students but also travels off campus to teach at five high schools – St. Bede Academy in Peru, Hall in Spring Valley, Mendota, Marquette Academy in Ottawa and Woodland in Streator.

High school “has its own vigorous pulse,” and Brolley stays plugged into that heartbeat through class surveys that reveal the ebb and flow of students’ interests in popular culture and sports. Besides regularly attending local activities, the Illinois Valley native has deep roots here and his encyclopedic knowledge of local sports history and family stories keeps building bridges.

“Trying to relate can be a challenge, but I keep trying to come up with experiences to relate to the concepts that work for them so they can make a connection – and that can lead to incredible discussions. I do not just give them a formal, cold definition,” he said.

He has taught as many as four siblings in a family, savoring the thread that links those experiences.

“That family tradition is so satisfying,” he said.

He credits dual credit coordinators like Trager and her predecessor, Susan Monroe, for laying the groundwork for the program.

“They do all the work; I just show up and tell stories!” he said.

Twenty-six years ago, Brolley exchanged his law practice for four months of Tuesday and Thursday early mornings in a classroom when he was invited to teach an overflow class. The psychology major went back to college, earning a graduate degree in the subject.

Stepping in front of a class “was a lot easier than addressing a jury. It was a friendly trial,” he recalled, smiling.

More than 800 students are enrolled in dual credit coursework this semester, Trager said. Each year, 50 courses from general education to career and technical options are offered through dual credit in high schools.

“IVCC’s dual credit opportunities provide high school students a chance to start their career or college pathways with significant discounts. Students can go into the workforce or to college on a more cost-effective time frame,” Trager said.

Dual credit options are offered to all public or private high schools in the IVCC district, as well as the Area Career Center at La Salle-Peru High School. Home-schooled students may also be eligible.

General registration for next fall is underway. To learn more about dual credit or dual enrollment, contact the IVCC Dual Credit and Enrollment office at dual_credit@ivcc.edu or visit ivcc.edu/dualcredit.