Charming Lodging And Wine Tasting Events at Fairbury’s Historic Hoffman House

Hoffman House: Sisters Inn Lodging & Events, Take Five Rendezvous Wine Bar

310 South 3rd Street, Fairbury, IL

217-714-6579

Whether you’re looking for an entire house or just an overnight stay, welcome to the beautiful Hoffman House in rural Fairbury, Illinois.

With the ability to house up to twelve guests with 5 bedrooms, 7 beds and 4.5 baths, there is a space to accommodate your entire touring crew. Oversized vintage furniture, walk-in tiled showers, and a well-appointed kitchen, you’ll feel right at home here at Hoffman House. But the amenities don’t stop there!

(Ryan Bachtold)

Snuggle up to the comfortable Take Five Rendezvous Wine Bar generally open to the public or reserve for your private group. Events can be arranged inside or on the spacious lawn weather permitting.

Located just a few miles south of Pontiac,Illinois, take Alt US Rt 66 (I-55) or Old US Rt 66 South then East on US Rt 24 and you’ll reach Fairbury, Illinois, and it’s 4,000 residents.

To reserve a room at this great lodging destination at the southernmost end of the First Hundred Miles, visit the Hoffman House Airbnb page.