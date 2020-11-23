Contact Us (MWK)

Customer Service: toll-free 866-979-1053

The MidWeek is a part of Shaw Media.

The MidWeek offers a full range of news and advertising features, reporting on local, community news. The MidWeek has earned more than 100 awards at the national, state and regional levels.

The MidWeek is a free 31,000 circulation newspaper (reaching about 63,000 readers), distributed throughout DeKalb County, Illinois. It is printed once weekly on Wednesday. For delivery information, or to request a delivery stop, contact customer service at 866-979-1053 or subscriptions@shawmedia.com.

Submit news online

The deadline for news is 5 p.m. Thursday. The MidWeek does not guarantee publication of every item submitted.

Send an event listing to the Town Crier

Email: readit@midweeknews.com

Phone: 815-756-4841 Fax: 815-758-5059

Our office is located at: PO Box 763 DeKalb, IL 60115

Customer Service: 866-979-1053

Staff Editor Inger Koch 815-756-4841 ext. 2220

Classified 877-264-2527 classified@shawlocal.com

Legal Notices 815-632-2556 midweeklegals@shawlocal.com

Obits 815-526-4438 midweekobits@shawlocal.com

Advertising 815-756-4841 ext. 2217

Special Projects Manager Lisa Angel 815-756-4841 ext. 2236