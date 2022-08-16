The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

A. McMurray (A mcmurray) // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Ogle County

- Population: 50,793 - Born in Illinois: 39,777 (78.3% of population) - Born in a different state: 8,700 (17.1% of population) --- Midwest (8.8%), Northeast (1.2%), South (5.2%), West (1.9%) - Born in another country: 2,012 (3.96% of population) --- Africa (0.20%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (3.06%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#49. Wayne County

- Population: 16,309 - Born in Illinois: 12,895 (79.1% of population) - Born in a different state: 3,170 (19.4% of population) --- Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (1.1%), South (6.7%), West (1.8%) - Born in another country: 120 (0.74% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.04%)

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Kankakee County

- Population: 109,924 - Born in Illinois: 87,178 (79.3% of population) - Born in a different state: 16,846 (15.3% of population) --- Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (1.3%), South (4.7%), West (1.7%) - Born in another country: 5,612 (5.11% of population) --- Africa (0.32%) , Asia (0.66%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (3.69%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clinton County

- Population: 37,549 - Born in Illinois: 29,780 (79.3% of population) - Born in a different state: 6,901 (18.4% of population) --- Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (1.4%), South (4.5%), West (2.0%) - Born in another country: 576 (1.53% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (0.84%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Macon County

- Population: 104,688 - Born in Illinois: 83,626 (79.9% of population) - Born in a different state: 18,202 (17.4% of population) --- Midwest (8.0%), Northeast (1.1%), South (6.2%), West (2.1%) - Born in another country: 2,495 (2.38% of population) --- Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.95%), Europe (0.50%), Latin America (0.68%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#45. Knox County

- Population: 50,052 - Born in Illinois: 40,010 (79.9% of population) - Born in a different state: 8,127 (16.2% of population) --- Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.5%), West (2.9%) - Born in another country: 1,558 (3.11% of population) --- Africa (0.80%) , Asia (0.78%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (1.17%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.09%)

Canva

#44. Jefferson County

- Population: 37,774 - Born in Illinois: 30,282 (80.2% of population) - Born in a different state: 6,523 (17.3% of population) --- Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (1.3%), South (6.0%), West (1.5%) - Born in another country: 682 (1.81% of population) --- Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.96%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (0.32%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Sangamon County

- Population: 195,963 - Born in Illinois: 157,398 (80.3% of population) - Born in a different state: 31,558 (16.1% of population) --- Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.6%), West (2.3%) - Born in another country: 5,973 (3.05% of population) --- Africa (0.31%) , Asia (1.58%), Europe (0.46%), Latin America (0.59%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.02%)

Mrostrichman // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Washington County

- Population: 13,967 - Born in Illinois: 11,222 (80.3% of population) - Born in a different state: 2,492 (17.8% of population) --- Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (1.2%), South (4.0%), West (2.2%) - Born in another country: 176 (1.26% of population) --- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.74%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.31%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.01%)

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Woodford County

- Population: 38,503 - Born in Illinois: 30,938 (80.4% of population) - Born in a different state: 6,632 (17.2% of population) --- Midwest (9.5%), Northeast (1.5%), South (3.9%), West (2.3%) - Born in another country: 691 (1.79% of population) --- Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.50%), Europe (0.69%), Latin America (0.33%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Calhoun County

- Population: 4,782 - Born in Illinois: 3,869 (80.9% of population) - Born in a different state: 874 (18.3% of population) --- Midwest (14.8%), Northeast (2.0%), South (1.1%), West (0.3%) - Born in another country: 39 (0.82% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.04%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (0.17%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hamilton County

- Population: 8,151 - Born in Illinois: 6,600 (81.0% of population) - Born in a different state: 1,394 (17.1% of population) --- Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (0.7%), South (4.5%), West (1.6%) - Born in another country: 127 (1.56% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.67%), Europe (0.45%), Latin America (0.43%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Iroquois County

- Population: 27,437 - Born in Illinois: 22,246 (81.1% of population) - Born in a different state: 4,053 (14.8% of population) --- Midwest (8.0%), Northeast (0.9%), South (4.1%), West (1.7%) - Born in another country: 872 (3.18% of population) --- Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.52%), Latin America (2.21%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Coles County

- Population: 51,065 - Born in Illinois: 41,468 (81.2% of population) - Born in a different state: 8,295 (16.2% of population) --- Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (1.6%), South (3.7%), West (3.0%) - Born in another country: 947 (1.85% of population) --- Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.86%), Europe (0.44%), Latin America (0.34%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lee County

- Population: 34,204 - Born in Illinois: 27,786 (81.2% of population) - Born in a different state: 5,307 (15.5% of population) --- Midwest (8.5%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.7%), West (2.2%) - Born in another country: 950 (2.78% of population) --- Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.70%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (1.20%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.01%)

Canva

#35. Ford County

- Population: 13,155 - Born in Illinois: 10,746 (81.7% of population) - Born in a different state: 2,212 (16.8% of population) --- Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (2.0%), South (5.7%), West (1.8%) - Born in another country: 157 (1.19% of population) --- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.33%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.55%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#34. Montgomery County

- Population: 28,598 - Born in Illinois: 23,397 (81.8% of population) - Born in a different state: 4,707 (16.5% of population) --- Midwest (8.6%), Northeast (1.3%), South (3.9%), West (2.7%) - Born in another country: 359 (1.26% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.40%), Europe (0.57%), Latin America (0.24%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bureau County

- Population: 32,878 - Born in Illinois: 26,931 (81.9% of population) - Born in a different state: 4,545 (13.8% of population) --- Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (1.3%), South (3.9%), West (1.7%) - Born in another country: 1,240 (3.77% of population) --- Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.70%), Europe (0.68%), Latin America (2.35%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Tazewell County

- Population: 132,524 - Born in Illinois: 108,663 (82.0% of population) - Born in a different state: 21,028 (15.9% of population) --- Midwest (8.1%), Northeast (1.2%), South (4.4%), West (2.3%) - Born in another country: 2,306 (1.74% of population) --- Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.81%), Europe (0.20%), Latin America (0.65%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.02%)

Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Piatt County

- Population: 16,412 - Born in Illinois: 13,458 (82.0% of population) - Born in a different state: 2,653 (16.2% of population) --- Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (1.6%), South (4.2%), West (2.7%) - Born in another country: 202 (1.23% of population) --- Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.52%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Macoupin County

- Population: 45,243 - Born in Illinois: 37,229 (82.3% of population) - Born in a different state: 7,330 (16.2% of population) --- Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.8%), West (2.6%) - Born in another country: 434 (0.96% of population) --- Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.28%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

Katherine Johnson from Springfield, IL // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Logan County

- Population: 28,818 - Born in Illinois: 23,811 (82.6% of population) - Born in a different state: 4,406 (15.3% of population) --- Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (1.0%), South (5.3%), West (1.8%) - Born in another country: 446 (1.55% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (0.82%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.07%)

Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. LaSalle County

- Population: 108,998 - Born in Illinois: 90,216 (82.8% of population) - Born in a different state: 14,189 (13.0% of population) --- Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.1%), West (2.2%) - Born in another country: 3,975 (3.65% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.63%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (2.47%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Vermilion County

- Population: 76,704 - Born in Illinois: 63,531 (82.8% of population) - Born in a different state: 11,260 (14.7% of population) --- Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (1.0%), South (4.5%), West (1.7%) - Born in another country: 1,507 (1.96% of population) --- Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.87%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.69%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.01%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marion County

- Population: 37,524 - Born in Illinois: 31,090 (82.9% of population) - Born in a different state: 5,931 (15.8% of population) --- Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (5.1%), West (1.4%) - Born in another country: 404 (1.08% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.61%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (0.18%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Franklin County

- Population: 38,688 - Born in Illinois: 32,085 (82.9% of population) - Born in a different state: 6,110 (15.8% of population) --- Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (1.3%), South (4.8%), West (2.6%) - Born in another country: 403 (1.04% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.26%), North America (0.20%), Oceania (0.00%)

Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Douglas County

- Population: 19,551 - Born in Illinois: 16,230 (83.0% of population) - Born in a different state: 2,589 (13.2% of population) --- Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (0.7%), South (4.4%), West (2.2%) - Born in another country: 599 (3.06% of population) --- Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (2.12%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#23. Stark County

- Population: 5,393 - Born in Illinois: 4,479 (83.1% of population) - Born in a different state: 802 (14.9% of population) --- Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (0.6%), South (4.1%), West (3.4%) - Born in another country: 94 (1.74% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (0.76%), Latin America (0.54%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#22. Grundy County

- Population: 50,798 - Born in Illinois: 42,232 (83.1% of population) - Born in a different state: 6,443 (12.7% of population) --- Midwest (6.0%), Northeast (1.6%), South (3.0%), West (2.1%) - Born in another country: 1,845 (3.63% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.85%), Europe (0.55%), Latin America (2.12%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.04%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Perry County

- Population: 21,092 - Born in Illinois: 17,654 (83.7% of population) - Born in a different state: 3,077 (14.6% of population) --- Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (0.8%), South (4.0%), West (3.1%) - Born in another country: 273 (1.29% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (0.73%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#20. Fayette County

- Population: 21,418 - Born in Illinois: 17,977 (83.9% of population) - Born in a different state: 3,007 (14.0% of population) --- Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (1.3%), South (3.7%), West (2.0%) - Born in another country: 370 (1.73% of population) --- Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (0.45%), Latin America (0.59%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.07%)

Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Menard County

- Population: 12,261 - Born in Illinois: 10,342 (84.3% of population) - Born in a different state: 1,709 (13.9% of population) --- Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (4.6%), West (2.7%) - Born in another country: 132 (1.08% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.60%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. DeWitt County

- Population: 15,764 - Born in Illinois: 13,330 (84.6% of population) - Born in a different state: 2,183 (13.8% of population) --- Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (1.1%), South (4.7%), West (1.6%) - Born in another country: 203 (1.29% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Marshall County

- Population: 11,562 - Born in Illinois: 9,783 (84.6% of population) - Born in a different state: 1,532 (13.3% of population) --- Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (1.0%), South (4.3%), West (2.0%) - Born in another country: 184 (1.59% of population) --- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (1.01%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Morgan County

- Population: 34,012 - Born in Illinois: 28,849 (84.8% of population) - Born in a different state: 4,540 (13.3% of population) --- Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.9%), West (1.6%) - Born in another country: 562 (1.65% of population) --- Africa (0.45%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (0.54%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Schuyler County

- Population: 6,897 - Born in Illinois: 5,866 (85.1% of population) - Born in a different state: 904 (13.1% of population) --- Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (1.2%), South (2.4%), West (2.8%) - Born in another country: 105 (1.52% of population) --- Africa (0.93%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.20%), North America (0.25%), Oceania (0.00%)

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Livingston County

- Population: 35,757 - Born in Illinois: 30,471 (85.2% of population) - Born in a different state: 4,579 (12.8% of population) --- Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (1.1%), South (4.6%), West (1.8%) - Born in another country: 650 (1.82% of population) --- Africa (0.21%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (0.88%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#13. Fulton County

- Population: 34,654 - Born in Illinois: 29,553 (85.3% of population) - Born in a different state: 4,560 (13.2% of population) --- Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (0.9%), South (4.3%), West (2.5%) - Born in another country: 418 (1.21% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Moultrie County

- Population: 14,557 - Born in Illinois: 12,415 (85.3% of population) - Born in a different state: 1,992 (13.7% of population) --- Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.5%), West (2.6%) - Born in another country: 104 (0.71% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.36%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#11. Mason County

- Population: 13,486 - Born in Illinois: 11,587 (85.9% of population) - Born in a different state: 1,755 (13.0% of population) --- Midwest (6.2%), Northeast (0.7%), South (4.6%), West (1.5%) - Born in another country: 96 (0.71% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.33%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.22%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Brown County

- Population: 6,599 - Born in Illinois: 5,672 (86.0% of population) - Born in a different state: 731 (11.1% of population) --- Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.1%), West (2.7%) - Born in another country: 189 (2.86% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (2.39%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#9. Effingham County

- Population: 34,151 - Born in Illinois: 29,358 (86.0% of population) - Born in a different state: 3,861 (11.3% of population) --- Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (2.6%), West (2.1%) - Born in another country: 739 (2.16% of population) --- Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.49%), Latin America (1.10%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.03%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clay County

- Population: 13,217 - Born in Illinois: 11,392 (86.2% of population) - Born in a different state: 1,690 (12.8% of population) --- Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (0.7%), South (4.6%), West (1.6%) - Born in another country: 54 (0.41% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (0.01%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cumberland County

- Population: 10,787 - Born in Illinois: 9,335 (86.5% of population) - Born in a different state: 1,344 (12.5% of population) --- Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (0.7%), South (1.9%), West (1.4%) - Born in another country: 99 (0.92% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.18%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (0.70%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#6. Christian County

- Population: 32,705 - Born in Illinois: 28,415 (86.9% of population) - Born in a different state: 3,680 (11.3% of population) --- Midwest (4.5%), Northeast (0.6%), South (3.4%), West (2.6%) - Born in another country: 412 (1.26% of population) --- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.60%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Putnam County

- Population: 5,720 - Born in Illinois: 4,991 (87.3% of population) - Born in a different state: 626 (10.9% of population) --- Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (0.8%), South (2.0%), West (1.5%) - Born in another country: 98 (1.71% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.58%), Europe (0.68%), Latin America (0.42%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Greene County

- Population: 12,988 - Born in Illinois: 11,454 (88.2% of population) - Born in a different state: 1,451 (11.2% of population) --- Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (0.3%), South (2.6%), West (2.2%) - Born in another country: 37 (0.28% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.05%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Shelby County

- Population: 21,623 - Born in Illinois: 19,130 (88.5% of population) - Born in a different state: 2,216 (10.2% of population) --- Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (0.7%), South (3.2%), West (1.1%) - Born in another country: 232 (1.07% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.82%), Latin America (0.03%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Scott County

- Population: 4,982 - Born in Illinois: 4,414 (88.6% of population) - Born in a different state: 487 (9.8% of population) --- Midwest (5.5%), Northeast (0.5%), South (1.9%), West (1.8%) - Born in another country: 74 (1.49% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.20%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.66%)

Canva

#1. Jasper County

- Population: 9,547 - Born in Illinois: 8,470 (88.7% of population) - Born in a different state: 962 (10.1% of population) --- Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (1.3%), South (2.1%), West (1.2%) - Born in another country: 79 (0.83% of population) --- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.08%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.69%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

