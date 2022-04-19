Kendall Graveman, Tanner Banks giving White Sox bullpen early boost

Garrett Crochet is out for the season after having Tommy John surgery.

Craig Kimbrel was traded to the Dodgers for right fielder AJ Pollock.

Tanner Banks, Anderson Severino and Bennett Sousa never pitched in the major leagues before this season.

On paper, the White Sox’s bullpen looked a little shaky coming out of spring training, but the unit has come together and done the job while logging heavy innings, outside of the season opener at Detroit and Sunday’s 9-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Looking to bounce back after falling to the Rays, the Sox’s game against the Guardians in Cleveland on Monday was postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled as a split doubleheader on July 12.

After six straight games, the White Sox’s bullpen got a welcome break.

“We’ve been out there a little bit, but it helps when you’ve got a guy like Kendall (Graveman) who can go multiple innings, (Aaron) Bummer who can go multiple, myself who can go multiple, and then you’ve got sort of the rookie guys coming up and putting on good shows,” said Sox closer Liam Hendriks. “(Reynaldo) Lopez, Banks, Sous(a) and now Severino, everyone out there can go one inning in a tight situation or they can go multiple if they need to.

“It’s a very versatile bullpen and no matter what role we’re all going to throw, we’ll always be ready.”

Called on to record a four-out save in the first game of the season against the Tigers, Hendriks gave up two runs on four hits as Detroit rallied for a 5-4 win.

The all-star reliever has pitched more like his old self and converted four straight save opportunities since the opener.

“The first one is always the hardest,” Hendriks said. “It’s one of those things, once you get into that groove, it’s a lot more consistent.”

Hendriks is a premier closer, so the White Sox are always confident they’re going to win when they have the lead in the ninth inning.

Signed to a three-year, $24 million contract in late November after going a combined 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 10 saves for the Astros and Mariners last season, Graveman has been light’s out setting up Hendriks so far.

Over 5⅔ scoreless innings, the right-hander has allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out six.

“He’s got three or four ways to get a guy out,” manager Tony La Russa said of Graveman. “His command is excellent, he’s really an artist there. He gets the ball inside where he’s supposed to, he gets it outside where he’s supposed to. The breaking ball is usually biting down out of the strike zone. He’s got enough life on his fastball. He’s got a nice changeup.

“He’s a handful. The ball goes this way, that way, up, down. Just a great addition.”

The White Sox expected Graveman to give the back end of the bullpen a boost, but Banks has been a big surprise.

Finally reaching the major leagues at the ago of 30 after spending seven years in the minor leagues, the left-handed Banks has opened the season with 5⅓ scoreless innings.

“His stuff is major league,” La Russa said. “Impressed with his command and in a shortened spring training, command has been an issue. He was able to get the ball around the plate and he’s capable of giving us some innings.”

The Sox’s bullpen will be getting another lift when Joe Kelly is activated off the injured list.

Kelly joined the White Sox on a two-year, $17 million contract in mid-March but is still at extended spring training inn Arizona rehabbing from a biceps issue. The right-hander, who was 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA in 48 games for the Dodgers last season, is expected to be with the Sox at some point in May.

