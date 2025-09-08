CCL/ESCC Week 2 Notebook: Nazareth, St. Francis highlight local teams starting strong

Here are highlights and notes from Week 2 results around the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Nazareth set for ranked clash with Mount Carmel

The Roadrunners are no strangers to state titles, having won each of the last three in Class 5A. Nazareth has moved up to 6A this season, but the Roadrunners are not showing any signs of slowing down, improving to 2-0 after a 33-6 win over Morgan Park on Friday night.

The victory sets the stage for a major CCL/ESCC clash against top-ranked Mount Carmel in LaGrange Park later this week. The Caravan (No. 1 in 8A) rolled over St. Rita in Week 2, topping the Mustangs 35-14 at Barda-Dowling Stadium. A team that has also won three consecutive state titles, this time in 7A, Mount Carmel will be the ultimate test for the Roadrunners, who bounced back after allowing an early score to take down Kankakee 33-12 in their first game of the year.

“It’s an opportunity for us,” Nazareth coach Tim Racki said. “With Mount Carmel being in 8A... We won’t see them in the postseason and this will be our only time seeing them. Having such an early test to end the first third of the season... Mount Carmel is certainly going to make us a better football team moving forward. It’s a win-win for us because it’s only going to make us better for the middle third of the season.”

With experienced wide receivers like Trenton Walker and Jake Cestone making plays in the passing game, Nazareth (No. 2 in 6A) is a threat to score points through the air. But the Roadrunners also field an offensive line that Racki said is among the biggest he’s had during his time at Nazareth. That line has created holes for players like running back Charles Calhoun, who ran for 62 yards against Morgan Park.

“It helps to have a lot of weapons within our offense we can go to,” Racki said. “Our offensive line is one of the biggest we’ve had and seeing them jell and clean up their techniques from Week 1... I was impressed with their ability because running the football opens up the pass and that’s what happened on Friday night. We really got the ground game going that opened things up for our receiving corps.”

Walker and Cestone combined for 138 yards and two scores on 15 catches during Nazareth’s win against the Mustangs. Defensive back and two-year starter Johnny Colon is the catalyst for the Roadrunner defense, which will look to contain a Mount Carmel offense that has scored 78 points over games against Archbishop Moeller and St. Rita. Junior defensive ends Will McGarry and Christopher Kaski are two players to watch as the Roadrunners gear up for their ranked showdown against the Caravan on Friday night.

“Johnny brings the grit to our defense,” Racki said. “We have a nice collective group of guys who are contributing and leading positively. Kaski had a breakout year as a sophomore and McGarry is an X-factor who’s emerging for us. He didn’t see much time and we brought him up for the playoffs last year, but he’s made quite an impact over these last two games.”

St. Francis offense rolling into Loyola rematch

Senior quarterback Brock Phillip, Friday Night Drive’s Week 1 MVP, turned in another quality outing for St. Francis over the weekend, throwing for 274 yards and four touchdowns on just nine completions to lead the Spartans over Maryland’s Mt. Zion Prep 47-25.

St. Francis (No. 2 in 5A) features a trio of talented pass catchers, including senior Dario Milivojevic, who reeled in four catches for 135 yards and two scores on Saturday. Tanner Glock and Zach Washington combined for 150 yards and two touchdowns on six grabs for the Spartans, who will take their 2-0 record into a ranked matchup against Loyola (No. 3 in 8A) Friday. The Ramblers, who didn’t play a Week 2 game, lost to St. Francis 35-21 on their home field last season.

“We’re still learning and we’re still trying to put everything together,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “We have a new quarterback, a new offensive coordinator and we’re young on the line. We have a lot of sophomores who’re getting some playing time on the offensive line. We’re excited about where we are and we’re happy that our quarterback is doing a good job and connecting with the receivers we have.”

A state semifinalist each of the last three years, twice in 5A and once in 4A, St. Francis has leaned on its offense early this season. That group has delivered, particularly during Week 1, when the Spartans rallied for a 38-34 win against Kenwood. Phillip threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing score to lead St. Francis over the Broncos. Despite being new to the program, Phillip, who transferred in from Geneva, was voted a captain by his teammates.

“His leadership has really stood out,” McMillen said. “He’s brand new to our school and he had the most votes from our kids to be a captain... He’s poised and he has a chip on his shoulder since he wasn’t able to play a lot at Geneva. He wants to show people that he deserves to be a starting quarterback in this league. He’s done a great job, especially against Kenwood.”

While St. Francis possesses firepower on offense, the Spartans are young on defense and seeking to replace their entire linebacking corps, as well as two defensive backs, from their 2024 roster. McMillen said a key to the team’s success on defense will be conditioning, as St. Francis will be leaning on two-way players to make an impact on defense. Linebacker Preston Shipley, who missed the first game with an injury, returned over the weekend and will be a big piece for the Spartans.

“There are a lot of new faces back there and a lot of young kids,” McMillen said. “We have guys we’re expecting to play two plays who need to be in better condition so they can go out there and play for a longer period of time. We need to be more physical and we have to stop the run, which we haven’t done over the last two weeks. Loyola’s big up front and they’re going to be able to run the ball.”

Thies brothers fueling Fenwick’s fast start

Fenwick coach Matt Battaglia has known Tommy and Jake Thies since he started working at the school, where father Scott Thies serves as athletic director. The Thies brothers have each been integral parts to Fenwick’s early success this season, as the Friars are 2-0 entering their Week 3 game with Joliet Catholic.

“Watching them grow up as young men has been great to see,” Battaglia said. “They’re highly talented kids, but they’re hungry to get better each day and they embrace coaching and finding ways to improve. There isn’t any ego with those boys and they care as much about Fenwick as anyone.”

Tommy Thies returned a fumble for a touchdown, while younger brother Jake Thies had an interception plus a 20-yard receiving touchdown as the Friars blanked Oak Park-River Forest 35-0 to stay perfect on the season. Senior quarterback Jamen Williams accounted for three scores, rushing for one and throwing for two more to lead Fenwick against the Huskies on Saturday.

“A lot of credit goes to our defense and special teams for putting our offense in positions to score points,” Battaglia said. “This is the best defense we’ve had in a while and we capped off the game with a defensive touchdown. Offensively, I thought we saw some things on film that we didn’t execute and it’s good that we can learn from a 35-0 win and find areas to improve.”

Under new defensive coordinator John Grayson, the Friars have played fast and hit hard over the first two games of the season. In addition to the Thies boys, senior Aiden Williams has given a punch to the Fenwick defense. Williams, who returns after suffering an ACL injury last season, forced a fumble that Tommy Thies returned for a touchdown against the Huskies.

Michael Murphy, who steps in to replace Jack Paris at middle linebacker, will play a significant role on special teams as a long snapper with collegiate prospects. Northwestern commit Noah Sur, who handles kicking and punting duties for the Friars, is another player to watch as Fenwick gears up for Joliet Catholic.

“A big part of our program is what we do over the offseason,” Battaglia said. “Coach Grayson has been awesome and the kids love him. He’s been a veteran of the league and everything has meshed really well. We have kids who’ve played a lot of football together and our scheme has the kids playing fast and confident.”

Brother Rice dominates the Battle of Pulaski

Quarterback and Army commit C.J. Gray completed 12-of 19 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 63 yards and a score as Brother Rice (No. 2 in 7A) rolled down the street and shut out Marist 35-0 in the Battle of Pulaski rivalry game.

It was the first win in the rivalry since 2021 for the Crusaders, who saw brothers Jaylin and Jovan Green each make big plays during the game. Jaylin Green rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries, while Jovan Green caught eight passes for a team-high 116 yards and a touchdown.

Charlie Barkmeier snatched an interception and Michael Fitzgerald compiled nine tackles to lead the Brother Rice defense, which posted its first shutout since Sept. 28, 2024, when the Crusaders went on the road and defeated St. Patrick 48-0. Brother Rice will face St. Rita on the road Friday to try for a 3-0 start.

Ranked CCL/ESCC teams collect Week 2 victories

IC Catholic (No. 2 in 3A) took down Woodstock North 40-13, with quarterback Nate Lang finishing 14 of 18 for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Will Schmidt compiled 141 receiving yards on five grabs to aid the Knights, who improved to 2-0 with the win and will play St. Ignatius at home in Week 3.

Montini (No. 1 in 4A) also remained unbeaten over the weekend, cruising over Hillcrest 35-12 behind 255 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Izzy Abrams, who ran for two more scores in the win. Santino Tenuta recorded 14 tackles and Laddie Asay compiled nine tackles, an interception and a forced fumble for the Broncos, who host Marist in Week 3.

Other notable Week 2 winners from the CCL/ESCC include St. Laurence (37-21 over Evanston), St. Ignatius (24-14 over DePaul Prep), Niles Notre Dame (31-28 over St. Charles East), Carmel Catholic (51-7 over Lake Forest), St. Patrick (49-12 over Larkin), Marmion (55-0 over North Lawndale) and Leo Catholic (13-7 over Amundsen).

Ranked teams that suffered losses in Week 2 included St. Rita (No. 3 in 7A), Joliet Catholic (No. 6 in 6A) and Providence Catholic (No. 7 in 5A).