Girls Lacrosse: St. Charles Co-op’s Allison Uchill and Katherine Erickson take down Huntley

ST. CHARLES – Katherine Erickson thinks her St. Charles East and North lacrosse co-op has a “a lot to show” the rest of the state.
After graduating seven seniors from a 15-3 team a year ago, they’re ready for a second helping.
“We have a lot to prove to other teams,” said Erickson, a St. Charles East junior, said following their 15-9 victory over Huntley on Wednesday. “I’m really excited about this season and obviously, I have a great supporting cast – [motions towards teammates Caroline Theis and Allison Uchill] – I think it’s going great so far. I’m having a lot of fun.”
Erickson scored six goals to pace St. Charles (5-1) to victory. St. Charles sprinted out to an 8-3 first half lead, but Huntley (2-3, 1-0) managed to pull within 11-8 with a three-goal blitz late in the second half. St. Charles recovered with its own three-goal spell to comfortably coast the rest of the way.
Erickson has played lacrosse since she was 8, and began after moving from Texas to Illinois at the time.
“I think this community, it’s truly like family,” Erickson said. “I feel like I have a big family here.”
Uchill, a sophomore who scored four goals, has been exposed to the sport her entire life.
“I’ve always been surrounded by lacrosse,” Uchill said. “Again, it’s a really tight-knit community. It’s a very East Coast sport, so playing lacrosse is really a family.”
The match was the program’s second annual “Lax For Love” initiative, primarily organized by senior Caroline Theis, with the intention of raising awareness and funding for a particular organization or cause.
This year, the program honored Mike Harland, a longtime St. Charles East basketball coach, dean’s assistant and lacrosse public address announcer, who died in December 2022. All proceeds generated Wednesday, still to be counted, will benefit an organization set-up to posthumously to honor Harland and also go toward pancreatic cancer research.
Theis wanted her lacrosse program to be involved in communal philanthropy, similar to other St. Charles philanthropic events like Kick-A-Thon or ‘Hoops for Hope.’ Last year’s inaugural event benefitted the Illinois Special Olympics.
“We try every year to target where we raise money to growing needs in our community,” Theis said. “This year was a pretty obvious choice with Mike Harland. He was the voice of girls lacrosse and obviously very near-and-dear to all of our hearts.”
St. Charles also had contributions from Madi Strong (3), Kylie Olson (1) and Olivia Martelon (1).
Huntley has seven freshmen up on varsity with five seniors after 15 seniors graduated last year.
“Overall, we’re just a very young team this year,” Huntley coach Joseph Domka said. “We’re finally starting to mesh together. We’re actually playing teams that are very good this year and we want to play them to get our talent better...to be able to put up nine points on them, I’m pretty happy.”
Red Raiders freshman Leah Holmberg led the way with four goals. Senior Ashley Zolen had two and Katie Ferrera, Isabella Gregorio and Lola Hudgens had one.
“[Holmberg] starts every game. She’s been consistent,” Domka said.