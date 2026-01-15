Shop Illinois Made small businesses along Route 66

The Illinois Office of Tourism’s “Illinois Made” list features some of the State’s most exciting artisans, including one located just off Route 66. This program inspires locals and visitors alike to discover decorative art glass makers, small batch micro-distillers, farm-to-foam craft brewers and much more. Join us as well spotlight the works of Hollingworth Candies and Dollinger Family Farm and six other Illinois Makers that call the Heritage Corridor home.

Hollingworth Candies

926 N. State St., Lockport - HollingworthCandies.com

Hollingworth Candies specializes in handcrafting melt-in-your-mouth toffees and chocolate candies. What started as Margaret Carlson’s home kitchen experiments in 1982 has grown into one of the State’s foremost artisan toffees and brittle makers. Since opening, Hollingworth Candies has been committed to using pure, natural ingredients and their original handmade toffee recipe. Over the years, their product offerings have expanded to include sea salt caramels, the ever-popular Chesters, caramel apples and other molded chocolates.

Dollinger Family Farm

7420 E. Hansel Road, Channahon - DollingerFarms.com

This long-running seasonal agritourism destination, located just a few minutes from the historic I&M Canal trail in rural Channahon, is renowned for its enormous assortment of pumpkins, of which Illinois is the nation’s leading producer. Much more than just a pumpkin patch, the idyllic farm and store also offer their own homemade fudge, doughnuts and kettle corn. Their famed honey, harvested onsite at the picturesque farm, even has a faint pumpkin flavor. The farm has been in the Dollinger family since 1852 and was the original site of the town of Dresden, originally platted in 1836.

Dollinger Family Farm will welcome guests back for more seasonal fun in fall 2026.

(Photo provided by August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co)

More Makers nearby makers:

Illinois Sparkling Co.

106 Mill St., Utica - ISCBubbly.com

Illinois Sparkling Co. is deeply committed to quality and authenticity. Their line of traditional method sparkling wines demands close attention to detail, unmatched by other winemaking methods. Each bottle is personally handled from beginning to end, a time-consuming and labor-intensive process that yields impeccable results. Looking for an introduction in the ISC’s line of locally crafted sparkling wines? Look no further than their Experience Flight Trio, three traditional method sparkling wines hand-selected by the winemakers to show the variety and strengths of the ISC line. Proudly made with locally grown grapes and served at the Illinois Sparkling Co. and August Hill Winery tasting room in downtown Utica.

Star Union Spirits

300 Fifth St., Suite 135, Peru - StarUnionSpirits.com

A new addition to the Illinois Made list in 2020, this small-batch micro-distillery is producing exciting craft beverages inside Peru’s historic Westclox building. Star Union Spirits’ diverse portfolio of bottles includes apple, cherry and cabernet sauvignon brandies, grappas, rums, whiskies and vodka. Try a cocktail at their tasting room or purchase bottles to go, these hand crafted spirits make excellent gifts for connoisseurs of locally made goods. For a sample of what can be made with their products, take a look at the Star Union Spirits Instagram.

Fine Field Pottery

FineFieldPottery.com

Fine Field Pottery, located in the heart of the historic brick-making town of Streator, specializes in functional and fun pieces of stoneware. This art is just as beautiful as it is practical, with a wide array of items ranging from plates and mugs to pin cushions and honey pots. Consider getting the baker in your life a gorgeously glazed pie plate or French butter keeper. Check out Finefield Pottery’s Etsy page; the products are shipped nationwide directly from the heart of Starved Rock Country.

Starved Rock Hot Glass

700 W. Main St., Ottawa - StarvedRockHotGlass.com

For a truly one-of-a-kind piece of art glass, pay a visit to Starved Rock Hot Glass, located in beautiful downtown Ottawa! Ottawa has a long and storied tradition of glassmaking, and for the last decade, artist Laura Johnson has been adding to the tapestry, perfecting a line of signature hand-blown pieces. From her colorful and crowd pleasing glass flowers, to modernist mixed media pieces made from blown glass and reclaimed driftwood, Starved Rock Hot Glass is a must-visit Illinois Maker.

Boggio’s Orchard and Produce

12087 Route 71, Granville - BoggiosOrchardAndProduce.com

This award-winning orchard, located in southwestern Starved Rock Country, is widely regarded as one of the top spots in Illinois to pick-up farm fresh pumpkins, produce and apple cider donuts. You’ll also find a variety of fun family friendly activities, like wagon rides, farm-themed play areas and a petting zoo. Boggio’s also hosts a variety of special events throughout the season, including a popular craft show that features 200+ artisans selling their creations.

Boggio’s will welcome guests back for more seasonal fun in Fall of 2026.

Millstone Bakery

821 1st St., La Salle - MillstoneBreads.com

In the heart of La Salle, Millstone Bakery shines with its commitment to high-quality regionally sourced ingredients. Their menu features irresistible fresh-baked daily bread and pastries, including flaky croissants and hearty signature sourdoughs. Don’t leave without exploring their selection of seasonal treats for a delightful sweet start to your morning. This passion project and community hub also serves up excellent coffee, brewed fresh with beans from local favorite roaster Starved Rock Coffee Co.