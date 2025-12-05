For holiday shopping on Route 66, head to historic Wilmington

Art on Route 66 gallery showcases the work of local and regional artists, just off of historic Route 66. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations (Heritage Corridor Destinations)

This holiday season, shop small along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Pay a visit to picturesque downtown Wilmington, where you’ll find a great selection of mom-and-pop boutiques, antique stores, souvenir stops and an art gallery. Join us as we explore of the exciting shops you’ll find along The Mother Road.

Art on 66

208 N. Water St.

Located in the historic Wilmington Watch Shop building, and founded in 2024, Art on 66 aims to showcase the work of various local and regional artists – presenting their work to the art connoisseurs traveling Route 66. The gallery is home to paintings, sculptures, original works and limited edition prints. Currently on show is “Roadwork Ahead: A Future for the Mother Road,” featuring photographs by David J. Schwartz.

Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques

219 N. Water St.

Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques, a fan-favorite store along Route 66, offers an authentic and ever-changing French Country Mercantile shopping experience. Inside, you’ll find a wonderful selection of home decor, gourmet food and gift baskets, collectible vintage items, candles, jewelry and much more. There’s always something new and inspired in this eclectic, but well curated, mix of merchandise.

Sincerely, Salli’s

118 N. Water St.

Sincerely, Salli’s is a premier antiques retailer located in a beautiful vintage storefront on downtown Water Street. Since 2014, Sincerely, Salli’s has been specializing in vintage items, collectibles and re-purposed furniture. You’ll also find dolls, glassware, military memorabilia, Army surplus, jewelry, miniatures, outdoor and garden supplies, seasonal decor, toys and plenty of vintage apparel. In this curated selection of vendors, you’ll be sure to find some holiday gifts for all the vintage and up-cycling fans enthusiasts in your life.

Celtic Trinity Knot

119 N. Water St.

At Celtic Trinity Knot, you’ll find a selection of vintage and modern Irish collectibles, decor, clothing and much more. Home to a wide variety of great gift ideas, Celtic Trinity Knot stocks vintage decor, modern fashion accessories, on-trend primitives, an expansive selection of art, vintage furniture, hand-made soap and lotions, antique toys, and even some festive Lionel train sets.

Lionsmark Auctions

202 N. Water St.

High quality art and antiques is what you’ll find here at Lionsmark Auction Gallery. An estate liquidation company, you’ll find high end pieces, furniture and jewelry in an ever-changing selection. Find China sets, books and collectable toys can sometimes round out the selection. Visit their website or follow the Lionsmark Facebook page for the upcoming auction schedule and featured collections. Can’t make it to the auction? Lionsmark is happy to see clients by appointment.

The Landing Pad

110 S. Park St., Unit C,

Closed for the season, bobbleheads shipped directly to your door

This 1960s space age shop offers an exclusive collection of one-of-a-kind collectibles, souvenirs and memorabilia that capture the spirit of the Mother Road and celebrate this legendary stretch of American history. Located just steps away from the new home of the World-Famous Gemini Giant.

While The Landing Pad is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Monday, May-November, fans still have until Dec. 12 to buy collectible Gemini Giant bobble heads ahead of the holiday season. These miniature giants $45, including shipping and handling, and can be ordered by calling 800-926-2262.

To explore more holiday shopping destinations, visit the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce at wilmingtonilchamber.org