Visit Pontiac’s Hometown Holidays and shop downtown boutiques

Celebrate the holidays with the city of Pontiac at the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Light Up Parade on Nov. 28. Festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. in Block 59, just south of the historic courthouse, with a Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring a newly planted holiday tree for 2025.

The PTHS Madrigals will be in attendance ahead of the tree lighting to serenade the crowd. Following the lighting ceremony, the Light Up Parade will travel throughout Pontiac’s historic square starting at 6 p.m. At the parade’s conclusion, Santa will take up residence at his Pontiac home – located just across from the courthouse.

Immediately following the parade, pay a visit the nearby Humiston-Riverside Park for Pontiac Public Library’s “Twinkle, Glimmer and Glow” light-up StoryWalk event, running from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This family-friendly heartwarming holiday story is told through vignettes around the park, under the twinkling holiday lights. Enjoy cookies, cocoa and a complimentary take-home craft while supplies last.

While you’re in town for the festivities, be sure to explore the rest of downtown Pontiac – where you’ll find a wide assortment of independent retailers, offering something for everyone on your shopping list. Join us as we take a look at just a few of the boutiques awaiting you in this historic town square.

ACRESinn - Photo provided by ACRESinn

ACRESinn | 107 West Madison St., Pontiac | 815-314-0764 | AcresInn.com

If fresh, honest ingredients are what you’re looking for, then head over to the eclectic ACRESinn. This counter-serve cafe dishes up responsibly sourced burgers and chicken sandwiches, plus coffee, beer and wine – and offers an in-store market with a sprawling selection of eclectic and delicious goods.

The Cup & The Scone | 213 W. Madison St. | 815-255-9870 | thecupandthescone.com

This full service coffee house boats a wide selection of hot beverages and some delectable gluten free options.

Greater Livingston County Arts Council | 209 W. Madison St. | PCArtCenter.com

The Greater Livingston County Arts Council is more than just a comfortable setting to take a fun art class in downtown Pontiac, it’s also home to a beautiful open-space gallery. Located inside a historic building, the council’s gallery features a rotating selection of original framed art, sculpture and pottery, all crafted by local artisans.

Jurassic Gemstones | 117 W. Madison St. | 309-251-0379

Jurassic Gemstones is a unique and exciting journey into the past where you get to see items that are millions of years in the making – offering a stunning selection of gemstones, fossils and specimens in all price ranges.

Livin’ in Color | 105 W. Madison St. | 815-844-2704 | livinincolor.com

Livin’ in Color carries sizes 3X to S in women’s clothing, along with accessories and gifts for all the special ladies in your life, along with a selection of children’s jewelry.

Photo provided by PK Unkorked

PK UnKorked Wine Shop and Tasting Room | 826 N. Ladd St. | PKUnKorkedWineShopAndTastingRoom.com

Home to more than 100 varietals of vino, this tasting room and shop the perfect place to enjoy a glass, flight or bottle. In the store, you’ll find wine items, decor and kitchen accessories, along with the occasional free live musical performance. Be sure to grab a bottle of Route 66 Special Label, a wine that makes a great Mother Road souvenir.

Pop’s Pop Up | 517 W. Howard St. | 815-674-4979 | popspopupshop.squarespace.com

Pops is a great little shop with something for everyone. You’ll find a kids corner, children’s art gallery, vintage toys and tools, pottery, antiques, repurposed furniture, Route 66 sodas, collectibles and much more.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor

Route 66 Kites & Board Games | 222 N. Main St. | t815-953-8303 | route66kites.com

Route 66 Kites and Board Games offer a fun shopping experience for all ages. You’ll find Route 66 Souvenirs, modern board games, flags and lawn decor, disc golf supplies and one of the largest selections of kites you can find anywhere in Illinois.