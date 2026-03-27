Suburban lLawmakers push for more affordable, accessible solar power for Illinois residents

Illinois Senate Bill 3104 – also filed as House Bill 4524 in the House – would allow consumers to buy a certified solar system and plug it into a standard wall outlet.

Two suburban lawmakers are joining with clean energy advocates to campaign for legislation that would enable plug-in solar in Illinois.

State Sen, Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, sponsor of the bill, is joined by State Rep. Daniel Didech, D-Buffalo Grove, in pushing for the The Plug-In Illinois Act that would unlock access to affordable solar power for those who cannot install rooftop solar panels.

The lawmakers say The Plug-In Illinois Act would unlock access to affordable solar power for millions of Illinoisans who cannot install rooftop solar.

The legislation would benefit renters, apartment dwellers, or those who can’t afford the upfront cost – by removing regulatory barriers to small-scale plug-in or balcony solar units, Ventura’s office said in a news release.

Senate Bill 3104 – also filed as House Bill 4524 in the House – would allow consumers to buy a certified solar system and plug it into a standard wall outlet.

The effort would make Illinois one of the first states in the nation to enact plug-in solar, following Utah, which passed plug-in solar legislation with unanimous bipartisan support last year, Ventura’s office said.

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and other states have introduced plug-in solar legislation as well, according to the release.

“Today, we’re making clean energy more accessible and affordable while focusing on safety,” Ventura said. “Plug-in solar is designed with strong safety protections and modern technology that meets rigorous standards, while giving people a real way to lower their electricity bills. Illinois has long been a leader in expanding access to clean energy solutions, and plug-in solar is the next step in that progress.”

The proposed bill is intended to address “outdated regulations and slashing red tape,” so Illinois can open the door to affordable, at-home solar, according to the release.

“For too long, solar has been limited to homeowners with the right kind of roof,” said Didech, the House sponsor of the bill. “That leaves out renters, condo owners, and Illinois families who want to participate in the clean energy transition but don’t have a pathway to do so. Plug-in solar changes that. With this bill, we’re allowing more people to generate their own power, lower their bills, and be part of our clean energy future. No rooftop, no major installation, just a simple and practical solution that works for how many Illinoisans live.”

Key highlights of the proposed plug-in solar legislation:

• Renters can set up systems on balconies or patios without altering their building, and can take their systems with them when they move.

• Condo owners gain a personal, independent solution even without rooftop access.

• Homeowners with shaded or unsuitable roofs can still generate clean energy via their yards, patios or balconies.

When placed in a sunny area, the panels produce electricity that flows into the home’s wiring, powering appliances and reducing the amount of electricity pulled from the grid – lowering monthly bills and carbon emissions, Ventura’s office said.