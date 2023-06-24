Morris Hospital welcomes former St. Margaret’s surgeon Dr. Paul Perona into its network

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers announced Dr. Paul Perona, an established orthopedic surgeon in Spring Valley, has joined its Orthopedics & Sports Medicine group.

Perona will be seeing patients full time in Ottawa at the Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine office located at 1306 Gemini Circle, Suite 2. The phone number is 815-433-0850. He will perform surgeries in the newly renovated operating rooms at Morris Hospital.

Appointments with Dr. Perona are temporarily unavailable while Morris Hospital prepares the office for his arrival. It is anticipated that he will resume seeing patients in mid-July.

For medication refills or general questions, existing patients should call Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and identify themselves as a patient of Perona.

Perona is a board certified orthopedic surgeon, with fellowship training in total joint replacement and total joint revision. With more than 20 years of experience, he specializes in hip and knee replacements. He attended medical school at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and completed his residency at Loyola University Medical Center.

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers offers Orthopedics & Sports Medicine services in Diamond-Coal City, Joliet, Morris and Ottawa. For more information, go to morrishospital.org