SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 1: SVCC women’s volleyball advances in Region 4 tournament

College women’s volleyball

Region 4 Tournament: At Sauk Valley Community College, the Skyhawks defeated Kankakee 25-9, 25-19, 25-12 in a regional quarterfinal.

Sauk Valley C.C. (22-15) will play in a regional semifinal in Madison on Saturday and a regional championship Sunday if they win.

Leaders for the Skyhawks were Lacey Eissens with 15 kills and 12 digs; Mckenzie Hecht with 12 digs and four kills; Ava Wight with 21 digs and four kills; Tori Balma with 18 assists; Cadence Stonitsch with 17 assists; and Emma Foster with 22 digs. Maya Gartin added nine kills and three aces for SVCC.

Eissens was named to the All-Region 4 Team.

Senior bowling scores

Seniors hit the lanes at Plum Hollow: The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers hit the lanes at Plum Hollow in Dixon every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the month of October.

Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 190 game, 503 series; Connie Bontz 174, 472; David Bucher 182, 458; Steve Byars 173, 453; Chico Contreras 192, 505; Ray Craney 131, 340; Anita Dunphy 158, 412; Dan Dunphy 214, 559; Ron Erickson 246, 638; Larry Huyett 181, 432; Roxie Huyett 129, 338; Mike Imel 177, 455; Barb Jacobs 158, 417; Dave Jacobs 200, 502; Dick Janssen 201, 532; Bob Joyce 197, 519; Jan Kuepker 124, 343; Ken Masters 169, 476; Ron Meagher 179, 497; Doug Near 185, 429; Ron Odenthal 171, 484; Cruz Rivera 183, 481; Jim Shuman 169, 478; Glenn Stroh 102, N/A; Dee Szymanski 154, 414; Ed Webb 178, 439; Shirley Webb 121, 297; Charlie Werner 191, 507.