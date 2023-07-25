MLB: Rock Falls’ Junis strong in last two relief appearances

Rock Falls native Jakob Junis had back-to-back shutout performances in relief appearances for the San Francisco Giants last week.

In his first appearance out of the bullpen following the All-Star break, Junis allowed two runs and four hits in an inning of work against the Cincinnati Reds on July 18.

But he bounced back two days later, shutting out the Reds for 2 2/3 innings while allowing two hits and striking out four without a walk last Thursday.

Then, on Sunday, Junis pitched two innings of shutout ball, allowing just one hit and striking out two without a walk against the Washington Nationals.

For the season, Junis is 3-3 with a save and two holds, pitching 55 1/3 innings in 26 appearances. He has allowed 29 runs (28 earned) and 63 hits, with 65 strikeouts and 16 walks, and has a 4.55 ERA and a 1.43 walks and hits per inning pitched.