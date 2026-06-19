Forging New Paths: Women Continue to Grow in SVCC’s Welding Program

For decades, welding has often been seen as a male-dominated trade, but that perception is steadily changing. At Sauk Valley Community College, more women are entering the welding lab and discovering careers that are creative, hands-on, financially rewarding, and deeply empowering.

Over the past five years, 35 women have completed welding classes at SVCC, and the college hopes to inspire even more women to explore the field. Whether students are seeking a fresh start, a stable career path, or a skill that lets them build and create with their own hands, welding offers a variety of opportunities.

SVCC’s welding program offers training in entry-level, advanced, and robotic welding. Students gain real-world experience in a supportive learning environment with small classes and experienced instructors committed to helping every student succeed.

Welding careers can lead to opportunities in manufacturing, construction, fabrication, industrial maintenance, and specialized technical fields. The demand for skilled welders remains strong across the region, creating strong potential for long-term career growth.

From reading blueprints to mastering robotic systems, welding blends technical knowledge with craftsmanship, appealing to students who enjoy both learning and creating.

The supportive atmosphere at SVCC also helps students build confidence as they develop new skills. Many women entering the program may never have considered themselves “trade school” students before taking a tour or trying a class. Once in the lab, however, they discover a welcoming community and a career path they genuinely enjoy.

SVCC encourages women of all ages and backgrounds to explore the possibilities welding offers. No prior experience is required to begin.

Women interested in learning more about the welding program can call 815-288-5511 or visit Sauk Valley Community College to schedule a personal tour of the welding lab.

This publication was funded pursuant to a grant from the Illinois Community College Board and funded 100% through the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Improvement Act of 2006.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu

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