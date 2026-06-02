June is PTSD Awareness Month: Take the First Step Toward Healing

As June marks Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, the professionals at Braden Counseling Center want to take a moment to share important information about this condition and let you know that support is within reach.

PTSD is a mental health condition that can develop after someone experiences or witnesses a traumatic event. Such events might include war, accidents, abuse, violence, natural disasters, or the sudden loss of a loved one. PTSD doesn’t just affect military personnel or first responders—it’s a condition that can touch anyone, no matter their background or profession.

The effects of PTSD can linger long after the danger has passed, changing the way a person thinks, feels, and reacts. Symptoms may include vivid flashbacks, nightmares, disturbing thoughts or memories, and emotional distress when reminded of the trauma.

People struggling with PTSD may also feel hopelessness, guilt, or shame; have trouble remembering aspects of the event; lose interest in activities; and feel distant from others. It’s not uncommon for PTSD to bring about depression, anxiety, substance abuse, difficulties in relationships, chronic stress and health issues, sleep disorders, and an increased risk of self-harm.

Here at Braden Counseling, we offer a range of evidence-based treatment options. Our services include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and medication management provided by our psychiatric nurse practitioner. We also offer Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy. Our team is committed to working with you to find the best approach for your unique needs.

If you or someone you know is ready to take the first step toward healing, please reach out to Braden Counseling at 815-787-9000. Let us help you discover new ways for better days.

Braden Counseling Center PC

2308 E Lincolnway, Suite D

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-984-0184

bradencenter.com

www.brainsways.com