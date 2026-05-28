Great Clips in Dixon Plans Grand Opening June 8 Through July 7

A new chapter has officially begun for Great Clips, as the salon recently completed its move to a brand new location at 1603 South Galena Avenue in Dixon. The salon officially relocated last Thursday and held a soft opening on Friday, May 15, welcoming customers into the updated space for the first time.

To celebrate the move, the salon will host a Grand Opening event running from June 8 through July 7. During the promotion, all haircuts will be available for just $4.99, offering customers an affordable opportunity to experience the new location and services.

The Great Clips staff is excited to be neighbors with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, adding to the growing activity in the area. In addition, groundbreaking has already begun for a new 7 Brew Coffee Drive-Through location, which will be built next door. Together, the businesses are helping create a fun and convenient destination for local residents.

Great Clips has built a strong reputation by focusing on convenience, affordability, and quality service. Customers appreciate the flexibility of being able to walk in or check in ahead of time through the salon’s system, making it easy to fit a haircut into a busy schedule. The salon’s “easy in, easy out” approach is especially appealing for families, professionals, and anyone looking for quick and reliable service.

Highly skilled stylists continue to be one of Great Clips’ biggest strengths. Whether customers are looking for a simple trim, a fresh new style, or routine maintenance, the team is focused on providing consistent results in a welcoming environment.

With a new location, exciting neighbors, and a month-long Grand Opening celebration, Great Clips in Dixon is looking forward to serving the community in its updated home throughout the summer and beyond.

For more information, please contact:

Dixon Great Clips

1603 S. Galena

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 677-9016

Great Clips Hair Salon in Dixon, IL - Dixon