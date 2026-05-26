Schedule Early for Next School Year’s Health Requirements

Although the current school year is coming to a close, it’s not too early to begin preparing for next year’s health requirements. Illinois requires school physicals and immunizations for students entering certain grade levels.

Students Entering the Following Grades Will Need:

Kindergarten: Physical and possibly immunizations

Physical and possibly immunizations 6th Grade: Physical and immunizations if 11 years old

Physical and immunizations if 11 years old High School Freshman: Physical

Physical High School Senior: Immunization

Please contact your child’s primary care provider as soon as possible to schedule these appointments, as openings fill quickly throughout the summer months. Each year, many parents are surprised to learn their child needs a physical or immunizations and wait until school has already started before making an appointment. This creates challenges for families and places additional strain on clinic schedules as staff work to accommodate last-minute visits before school attendance deadlines.

Annual Physicals, Well-Child Checkups and Immunizations

Annual physicals and well-child visits are an important part of keeping children healthy. These appointments allow providers to monitor growth and development, address concerns, discuss nutrition and activity, and help families stay on track with preventive care.

These visits are also the best time to make sure your child’s immunizations are up to date. Vaccinations help protect children from serious illnesses such as measles, whooping cough and polio while also helping reduce the spread of preventable diseases throughout the community.

Sports Physicals

If your child participates in school sports, a yearly sports physical is also required. Sports physicals help evaluate fitness levels and identify any underlying conditions that could affect a student’s ability to safely participate in athletics.

By scheduling appointments early, families can avoid the stress of last-minute scheduling and help ensure their child is healthy, prepared and ready for a successful school year.

Download and print the current Illinois Child Health Examination form at www.cghmc.com/media/p/4914/il-child-health-exam-form.pdf.

Take advantage of $25 physicals at select CGH Clinics now through August 31. CGH will donate $5 from each exam to support your child’s school. It’s a win-win for your family and your community! Walk-ins are welcome at Sterling and Dixon Ready Care.

CGH Medical Center

100 E. Le Fevre Road

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-625-0400

cghmc.com