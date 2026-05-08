Spring Car Cleaning Checklist: Removing Winter Salt and Grime

As winter fades and temperatures begin to rise, spring is the perfect time to give your vehicle a thorough cleaning. Months of exposure to road salt, slush, and grime can leave behind buildup that affects both appearance and long term performance. A simple checklist can help ensure your car is ready for the new season.

Start with the exterior. Winter salt often clings to paint, wheels, and trim, where it can continue to cause damage if not removed. Pay close attention to areas around wheel wells and lower panels, where salt tends to accumulate the most. Left untreated, this buildup can lead to corrosion and paint deterioration.

Next, focus on the undercarriage. This is one of the most important yet overlooked areas of your vehicle. Salt and debris collect underneath while driving and can begin to rust key components over time.

Don’t forget the interior. Snow, ice, and salt tracked in on shoes can stain carpets and damage floor mats. Vacuuming and wiping down surfaces can help remove residue and freshen up the cabin after months of winter use.

Windows and mirrors should also be cleaned thoroughly. Road film and salt residue can reduce visibility, even after winter ends. Clear glass improves both safety and driving comfort.

One of the most effective ways to handle spring car cleaning is by using an automated car wash on a regular basis. At Water Castle Car Wash, automated systems are designed to reach areas that are difficult to clean by hand, including the undercarriage. Regular washes help remove lingering salt and prevent buildup from causing long term damage.

Stay clean and save big with Water Castle’s VIP Member Club:

One low monthly fee covers all your washes



Wash up to once a day—ready whenever you are



Pays for itself in just ~2 single washes



Easy signup—continues monthly and cancel any time

For more information, contact:

Water Castle Car Wash

1661 S. Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (779) 251-5068

watercastlecarwash.com

Email: hello@watercastlecarwash.com