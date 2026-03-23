CGH Career Fair: Explore Your Future in Healthcare

Looking for a rewarding career where your work truly makes a difference? Join us at the upcoming CGH Career Fair on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Post House Ballroom, 100 W. 2nd Street, Dixon, IL. Discover opportunities to grow your career while becoming part of a dedicated team committed to caring for our community.

This is a great opportunity to meet CGH leadership, learn about clinical career opportunities, and apply on site. Whether you’re starting your career in healthcare or looking for your next step, CGH offers a supportive environment where employees are valued, and teamwork is at the heart of everything we do.

Positions currently available throughout our CGH facilities include: CNAs, CT Technologists, LPNs, Medical Assistants, MRI Technologists, Physical Therapists, Polysomnography Technologists, Radiology Technologists, Respiratory Care and RNs.

At CGH, we believe great care starts with a great team. Employees enjoy a positive workplace culture, opportunities for professional growth, and the satisfaction of making a real impact in patients’ lives every day.

Day-one benefits include paid time off and continuing education support, with sign-on bonuses available for some positions. As a bonus, applicants who apply during the event and are hired will receive aCGH apparel gift card.

Bring your questions and learn why over 1600 healthcare professionals choose CGH as a place to build a meaningful career. For more information, contact Dana Conkrite at (815) 564-4845 or dana.conkrite@cghmc.com .

To see our current available openings and to apply, visit cghmc.com/careers .

CGH Medical Center

100 E. Le Fevre Road

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-625-0400

cghmc.com