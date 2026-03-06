Sinnissippi Centers’ Gathering For Good Fundraiser in May!

Join Sinnissippi Centers for their second annual Gathering for Good fundraiser on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Dixon Elks Lodge in Dixon, IL. This fun event, to be held from 6 - 9 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.), will feature the high-energy, all-request dueling pianos group Howl2GO from Chicago, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, a silent auction, and a dessert auction. It is the kickoff event to commemorate Sinnissippi Centers’ 60th anniversary year.

All tips given to Howl2GO will be donated to Sinnissippi Centers, and proceeds will help support programs that address unmet needs (treatment costs, medication, housing/shelter, clothing, food, etc.), including emergency assistance for the clients and family members who are served by Sinnissippi Centers. This terrific 501(c)3 organization and behavioral healthcare agency provides services to over 9,100 children, adolescents, adults and families in northwest Illinois each year.

Admission for an individual is $30, or $50 per couple. Sponsorships are available. More information is available on the Sinnissippi Centers website at www.sinnissippi.org under the Events tab.

Sinnissippi Centers’ mission statement is: Together we inspire wellness. To achieve that mission, Sinnissippi Centers seeks to provide the highest quality behavioral healthcare treatment and support for individuals of all ages and their families facing the chronic diseases of mental illness, substance use disorder, and other behavioral healthcare disorders.

It is their vision that “Through hope and healing, empowering all to live their best lives.” They seek to help individuals and families reach their highest level of social/emotional health possible. In addition, Sinnissippi Centers provides assistance to address unmet client needs not supported by funding from Medicaid, Medicare, insurance, or other funding sources.

For more information about this vital fundraising event, or to learn about other ways you can help, please contact:

Sinnissippi Centers

Offices in Byron, Dixon, Freeport, Mt. Carroll, Oregon, Rochelle, & Sterling

Phone: (815) 284-6611

24-Hour Crisis: (800) 242-7642

sinnissippi.org