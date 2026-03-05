Sterling Park District - Spring Cleaning Isn’t Just for Homes: Refresh Your Routine with Sterling Park District (Provided)

Spring is a natural time to reset routines and focus on healthier habits. Sterling Park District encourages residents to treat wellness like spring cleaning by refreshing fitness goals, trying new activities, and getting outdoors.

The district’s Total Fitness Pass offers access to everything needed to reach fitness goals. During open and drop-in hours, memberships provide unlimited usage of fitness equipment, the Kids Gym, aquatics at the Duis Center, Westwood Wellness, batting cage, indoor tennis courts, and participation in a variety of fitness classes, to name a few.

Fitness classes at district facilities offer structured ways to rebuild strength and energy after winter. Group classes provide motivation and accountability while welcoming participants of all experience levels. From cardio and strength training to low impact options, classes are designed to support long-term wellness.

Westwood Performance gives participants access to customized personal training, sports performance training, strength and conditioning, and rehabilitative and preventative exercise for lifelong wellness.

Westwood Wellness amenities add another layer of support. Total Fitness Pass members and non-members can enjoy hydromassage, Theraguns, tanning, compression therapy, red light therapy, InBody composition analysis, and cryotherapy to improve overall health and wellness.

As temperatures rise, outdoor recreation becomes a key part of seasonal fitness. Walking paths, open green space, and recreational programs encourage residents to move outside and enjoy fresh air. Whether it is a daily walk, a pickup game, or a return to golf, spring activities make it easier to stay active without feeling like a chore.

Explore class schedules, wellness services, and outdoor programs by visiting www.sterlingparks.org or stopping at a district facility. For additional information, contact the Sterling Park District at 815-622-6200.

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)