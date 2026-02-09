How Deep TMS Can Help Manage Depression

Are you curious about the new Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) and how it may help with depression? At Braden Counseling Center, we are proud to offer BrainsWay Deep TMS—the most advanced, state-of-the-art technology available today.

What makes Deep TMS different?

Traditional TMS devices, often called “figure-8 coils,” were first introduced in the mid-1980s. While still used today, these coils reach only shallow areas of the brain—about 0.7 to 1.1 cm deep—and stimulate a narrow spot, making it more difficult to target the correct location.

BrainsWay’s patented H-Coil reaches 1.8 to 3.5 cm deep and activates entire brain circuits rather than just a small region of the brain. By stimulating full neural networks, Deep TMS produces stronger, longer-lasting effects while reducing the risk of targeting errors.

“When people call us and say TMS didn’t work for them in the past, we ask whether they were treated with a BrainsWay system,” explains Dr. Jayne Braden, founder of Braden Counseling Center. “Deep TMS is patented technology—if it wasn’t BrainsWay, there’s a good chance the treatment didn’t reach the right brain circuits.”

How it works

The brain functions both chemically and electrically. Medications target the chemical side, but when symptoms persist, Deep TMS offers a safe, noninvasive way to stimulate the brain’s electrical activity.

Think of it this way: if your heart stopped, you wouldn’t take an Advil—you’d need the AED paddles to deliver an electrical impulse to restart it. The brain works similarly, responding to electrical activity as much as chemical signals. Deep TMS uses fast, alternating magnetic pulses to create a gentle electromagnetic field that neurons respond to, helping reset and balance brain circuits. Note that TMS does not replace your antidepressants.

Safety and Effectiveness

Deep TMS is well-tolerated and associated with minimal side effects, typically limited to mild scalp discomfort or headaches during treatment. Clinical studies show high response and remission rates for patients with Major Depressive Disorder.

Conditions treated with Deep TMS at Braden Counseling Center

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD – standard and accelerated protocols)

Anxious Depression

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Late-Life Depression

Smoking Cessation

Combining therapies

In addition to Deep TMS, Braden Counseling Center offers Spravato (esketamine). While each therapy is effective on its own, many clients benefit from combining them for enhanced results.

“Our mission is to help people find relief and get back to living,” says Dr. Braden. “We are thrilled with the success our clients are experiencing through Deep TMS.”

For more information about Deep TMS, accelerated protocols, or Spravato, call 815-984-0184. The team at Braden Counseling Center is here to answer your questions and guide you through your options. Most major insurances cover Deep TMS, we’ll be happy to explore your benefits for you.

Braden Counseling Center PC

2308 E Lincolnway, Suite D

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-984-0184

bradencenter.com

www.brainsways.com