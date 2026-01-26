$60 HeartCheck at CGH: An Easy Step Toward Better Heart Health

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Nearly 400,000 Americans are estimated to die each year from sudden heart attacks—and for many, there are no warning signs. No symptoms. No discomfort. No way of knowing their lives were at risk. That’s why early detection matters, and why HeartCheck at CGH Medical Center is so important.

Available year-round for just $60, HeartCheck—also known as a Coronary Artery Screening—is a safe, painless, non-invasive scan that provides a clear look at your heart and offers a simple, easy way to better understand your heart health. Using advanced CT imaging, it measures calcium buildup in your coronary arteries, which can be an early indicator of heart disease and increased heart attack risk—often before symptoms appear.

The test is quick and easy. Performed in the openness of the hospital’s CT suite, HeartCheck requires no injections, no IVs, and no special preparation. Much like an X-ray, the scan takes about 15 minutes, making it easy to fit into your schedule.

If you are over age 40 with risk factors that increase chances of heart disease, such as: family history of heart disease, high or borderline cholesterol, high blood pressure, excess weight, physical inactivity, diabetes, smoking, a high stress lifestyle, or have other vascular disease, this screening may be right for you. For more information, or to schedule your appointment, please call (815) 625-0400, ext. 5550. No physician referral required.

Don’t forget: February is American Heart Month! Mark your calendar for Friday, February 6 and join us as we celebrate National Wear Red Day! Observed nationwide, this day raises awareness about heart disease. Be seen, be heard, raise awareness, make an impact...and share your heart as we wear red together!

