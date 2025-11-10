Braden Counseling Center Opens New Location in Sterling in November

We are absolutely thrilled to share the wonderful news that Braden Counseling Center is expanding and will soon be opening a new office in Sterling! The journey of Braden Counseling Center began in 2002 when Dr. Jayne Braden founded the first office in Sycamore, IL. At that time, Dr. Braden was the sole employee, dedicated to providing exceptional care to the community.

Fast forward to today, Dr. Braden has successfully expanded Braden Counseling Center to four additional locations in Rochelle, Oregon, Elgin, North Aurora, and, of course, Sycamore. Now, we are proud to announce that Sterling will be the sixth office under Dr. Braden’s leadership.

What makes the Sterling office particularly exciting is the introduction of state-of-the-art technology to Whiteside and Lee Counties. Braden Counseling Center in Sterling will offer much more than just counseling services. We are delighted to welcome Susan Lathe, our psychiatric nurse practitioner, who will be providing expert medication management.

Additionally, we are thrilled to bring Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) by Brainsway to Sterling. Deep TMS is an FDA-cleared treatment for treatment-resistant depression, OCD, late-life depression, and smoking cessation. Brainsway is the only company on the market offering Deep TMS, and we are proud to bring this innovative technology, usually found in the Chicagoland area, to our community.

Furthermore, we are excited to offer Spravato, the only FDA-approved medication for treatment-resistant depression. Both Deep TMS and Spravato are covered by most insurance companies, making these advanced treatment options accessible to those in need.

If you or someone you know is seeking counseling or medication management, or is struggling with depression, we are here to help with a variety of effective solutions. Please call Braden Counseling Center at 815-984-0184 to explore new ways for better days.

Braden Counseling Center PC

2308 E Lincolnway, Suite D

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-984-0184

bradencenter.com

www.brainsways.com