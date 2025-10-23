Supporting Those Who Served: SVCC’s Commitment to Veterans

At Sauk Valley Community College, we are proud to serve those who have served our country. Each semester, about 40 veterans, dependents, and spouses turn to SVCC for help in accessing their education benefits. Our dedicated staff assists students in navigating a variety of federal and state programs, including VA benefits like Chapter 33 (Post-9/11 GI Bill®), Chapter 30 (Montgomery GI Bill®– Active Duty), Chapter 35 (Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance), and Chapter 1606 (Montgomery GI Bill®– Selected Reserve).

On the state side, we guide eligible students through the Illinois Veterans Grant (IVG), Illinois National Guard Grant (ING), and the Illinois MIA/POW Scholarship. We also provide tailored assistance to veteran cadets in the Police Academy in applying their VA education benefits.

One of the most meaningful ways we honor our veterans is through the annual SVCC Freedom 5K. SVCC and the Student Veteran Organization will host this year’s event on the beautiful SVCC campus during Veterans Day weekend. Join us on Saturday, November 15, at 9 a.m., rain or shine. The registration fee is $30. Participants who register before November 1 receive a free T-shirt. Register at svcc.edu/freedom5k .

The Freedom 5K is an entirely in-house fundraiser that maximizes impact for our Student Veteran Organization. All proceeds go directly to SVCC student veterans in need. Funds may help cover educational costs or provide emergency aid for vehicle repairs, housing, or utility bills. Walkers are welcome, and the course offers a friendly environment for all fitness levels. For safety and course flow, strollers and non-service animals are not allowed.

A volunteer team handles setup, course guidance, timing, awards, marketing, and donations. Recorded times and age-group awards are available, but the Freedom 5K is primarily a community fun run, not a timed race. It builds community support for student veterans and honors their service.

For more information, contact Eric Valdez at 815-835-6315 or eric.p.valdez@svcc.edu .

