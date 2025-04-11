SVCC’s Impact Program: Empowering Students and Strengthening Communities

Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program eliminates financial barriers to higher education and promotes community engagement. Open to high school students in the SVCC district, it allows participants to earn college tuition and fees for up to three years by completing 100 hours of community service before high school graduation.

The Impact Program goes beyond traditional scholarship opportunities by integrating education with service. Students gain access to higher education without tuition costs, develop valuable skills, build connections, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. The program strengthens civic responsibility, ensuring participants grow academically while making a lasting impact.

Students must register for the program by September 1 of their freshman year in high school to participate. They must complete 100 hours of community service before high school graduation, averaging 25 hours per year. Additionally, applicants must graduate from a high school or home school program within the SVCC district, apply for at least one other scholarship, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The Impact Program covers tuition and all fees for up to three years or until the student earns their certificate or degree, whichever comes first. Notably, students who graduate in the top 10% of their class can also have their book expenses covered. A tiered benefit structure applies for those who enroll after their freshman year: 75% coverage for sophomores and 50% for juniors.

Students interested in applying can visit the SVCC website to review eligibility requirements and start their journey. Donors eager to make a difference can contribute through the Sauk Valley College Foundation at https://saukfoundation.com/give/ . Participation in the Impact Program, through service or financial support, strengthens a thriving, educated community.

The Impact Program at SVCC removes financial barriers to higher education and fosters a culture of service, preparing students to be active community members. For more details, visit www.svcc.edu or call 815-288-5511.

For more information, please contact:

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu

Sauk Valley Community College logo