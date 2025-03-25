Warranty FAQs: Understanding Details of Your New Roof Warranty

Investing in a new roof is a major financial commitment, and understanding the details of your new roof warranty will help protect that investment. A well-defined warranty provides peace of mind by ensuring that certain materials or workmanship are covered if issues arise. However, not all warranties are the same, and knowing the specifics of your coverage can prevent costly surprises in the future.

There are typically two main types of roof warranties: manufacturer warranties and workmanship warranties. A manufacturer warranty covers defects in the roofing materials themselves. If shingles prematurely deteriorate or a roofing product fails under normal conditions, the manufacturer may provide replacement materials at little to no cost. These warranties do not typically cover installation errors or damage caused by improper maintenance.

A workmanship warranty is provided by the roofing contractor and covers issues related to the installation process. If a leak or structural issue occurs due to improper installation, a strong workmanship warranty ensures that the necessary repairs will be handled without additional expense to the homeowner or commercial property owner. The length and terms of workmanship warranties vary by contractor, so it’s important to discuss these details before installation.

Homeowners should also be aware of what voids a roof warranty. Common causes include poor maintenance, unauthorized modifications, improper ventilation, and installation of satellite dishes or skylights without following the manufacturer’s guidelines. Regular inspections and timely repairs help maintain warranty validity and extend the life of your roof.

The experts at Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing recommend reading the fine print of your warranty to ensure that you understand the coverage, exclusions, and any maintenance requirements. By staying informed, homeowners can protect their investment and enjoy long-term peace of mind.

Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing, Inc. is a local family-owned commercial roofing solutions company that has served the Mendota and surrounding communities for almost 40 years.

