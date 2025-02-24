CGH Oncology Recognized for Excellence with Prestigious QOPI® Certification

In our ongoing commitment to patient safety and cancer care excellence for Sterling, Dixon and our surrounding communities, the CGH Oncology/Hematology Department was recently re-certified with a prestigious stamp of approval by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). This certification specifically recognizes CGH for meeting the strict quality standards required by the Society’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®) program. CGH Medical Center was the FIRST in Illinois to achieve this recognition in 2010 when the program was launched.

“To achieve re-certification, a comprehensive site assessment was conducted in October 2024, and the surveyor was very impressed with our facility,” said Erika Adams, Director of Oncology Services. “The re-certification designates practices that not only scored high on the key QOPI quality measures, but also meet the rigorous chemotherapy safety standards established by ASCO and the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS).”

CGH achieved the re-certification by meeting QOPI®’s core standards in all areas of cancer treatment, including:

Treatment planning

Staff training and education

Chemotherapy orders and drug preparation

Patient consent and education

Safe chemotherapy administration

Monitoring and assessment of patient well-being

“This achievement wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated and caring team members, as well as our compassionate providers: Dr. Mir Alikhan, FACP; Dr. Alhareth Alsayed; and Lindsay Rodriguez, DNP, MSN, APRN, FNP-C,” Adams added.

The QOPI® Certification Program, LLC was launched in January 2010, and over 300 practices are currently certified. It was the first program of its kind for oncology in the United States and in 2016 was expanded internationally. CGH Medical Center was the first in Illinois to achieve this recognition.

For more information about CGH Oncology Services in Sterling and Dixon, visit www.cghmc.com/cancercare or call (815) 625-4790. For more information on QOPI Certification and all of ASCO’s innovative quality improvement programs, please visit: https://society.asco.org/practice-patients/quality-improvement/quality-programs .

CGH Medical Center

100 E. Le Fevre Road

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815.625.0400

cghmc.com