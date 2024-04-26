Get the Care You Need at the CGH Behavioral Health Unit

May is Mental Health Month, a time to raise awareness and highlight local resources available for mental health support. CGH Medical Center offers a 10-bed Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) for those seeking care.

Sometimes called a psychiatric unit, a BHU is an area of the hospital designed specifically to provide mental health care. Conditions such as bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), suicidal or homicidal thoughts, and other psychiatric disorders can be treated in the CGH Behavioral Health Unit.

The BHU’s main goal is to provide a safe, secure setting where adults can receive treatment and move beyond the immediate crisis.

If you or a loved one needs mental health care or are at risk of harming themselves or others, come to the CGH Emergency Department to complete a medical screening exam. Sinnissippi Centers will then evaluate the patient, and if he or she meets our unit’s inpatient criteria, they will be admitted.

For additional information on CGH’s BHU or other local mental health resources, please follow the link below.

https://www.cghmc.com/services/behavioral-health-unit/

Pictured are: Behavioral Health Unit Staff (L-R): Lorri Mostad, RN, MS, APN, PMHNP-BC, Amy Meyer, LCPC, Krystal Partridge, BHT, Serena Lahey, RN, Holly Hilty, RN, Michelle Kelly, BHS.

For more information, please contact:

CGH Medical Center : 100 E. Le Fevre Road : Sterling, IL 61081 : 815.625.0400 : cghmc.com