CGH Ready Care: Walk-In Care for Initial Injury Workers’ Comp Visits, Sports Injuries, and More!

Whether you’re hard at work or playing hard on the field, there’s always a chance that you might get hurt. Knowing this, the CGH Ready Care Clinic now provides walk-in care for workers’ compensation initial injury visits and sports injuries as an alternative to an Emergency Room visit!

To receive convenient access to high quality care, simply walk in to Ready Care - located in the lower level of 15 W. 3rd Street in Sterling - any time from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

With new on-site x-ray services and a limited number of common medications available if needed (for a flat fee), our CGH health care providers are prepared to treat any non life-threatening injuries, including, but not limited to, fracture care, sprains and strains, puncture wounds, and more. Following initial injury treatment, our Ready Care staff will help schedule follow-up appointments with appropriate specialists who can create a plan that gets you back to work or back on the field as soon as safely possible.

“CGH is committed to improving the health and well-being of those in the community,” said Shane Brown, Vice-President of Physician Services & CGH Clinics. “Ready Care continues to offer patients of all ages walk-in care for stitches, allergies, cold, influenza, ear infections, bladder infections, strep throat, pneumonia, COVID, rashes, camp and sports physicals, insect bites, minor burns, and more! We believe the new and expanded services available at Ready Care will help all of our patients get in, get out, and feel better.”

For minor illnesses, we encourage patients to check with their primary care provider’s office first, as many offices can schedule same- or next-day appointments. To find a primary care provider, visit cghmc.com/newpatient or call the CGH New Patient Coordinator at 815-632-5325 today!

CGH Medical Center : 100 E. Le Fevre Road : Sterling, IL 61081 : 815.625.0400 : cghmc.com : www.cghmc.com/readycare