The Differences Between a Wake and a Viewing

When we lose a loved one, a formal service(s) of some kind is likely to follow.

Depending on the situation or wishes of the deceased and their family, both a viewing and a wake might occur. Both services are similar, but they do differ in a few ways.

The Wake

A formal wake is rooted in history. It is a largely Catholic ceremony that dates back to ancient Celtic traditions. In those days, families and those close to the person who died would stay awake overnight, sitting with the deceased person. Often times this lasted until the body was buried. Over the centuries, those traditions evolved to the modern version we know of today. This usually includes a brief ceremony, a few prayers and readings from Scripture.

The wake typically takes place at a funeral home, and it gives the grieving family and friends an opportunity to share their condolences in a less formal setting than the standard funeral.

The Viewing

Viewings, compared to wakes, are more relaxed, simplistic gatherings for family and friends to attend with the deceased person present. Depending on arrangements, there will either be a casket or cremation urn on display.

Viewings give mourners the chance to share their stories and express their grief in more direct ways. Like wakes, viewings usually occur at the funeral home the day before or morning of the funeral.

