Morrison Community Hospital Wins Top 10% Quality Award Two Years Running!

For the second year in a row, Morrison Community Hospital has been honored for being in the top 10% of all critical access hospitals in the U.S. The award recognizes exceptional quality of personalized, outpatient care and distinguishes MCH as being a high-achieving HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) hospital.

“Excellence in the outpatient setting is a testament to the dedication of the staff, meticulous attention to the creation of efficient workflows, and the ever-present support of the administrative staff,” said Laura Fischer, ICAHN (Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network) Flex Grant Project Manager. “Morrison Community Hospital continually works for quality performance in all of these areas.”

Morrison Community Hospital, along with other critical access hospitals, was asked to voluntarily participate in four defined domains of quality outcomes, including Patient Safety/Inpatient, Patient Engagement, Care Transitions, and Outpatient Measures. Participation was requested as part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program.

“This amazing accomplishment is just one step in what our healthcare team does every day to ensure good outcomes,” said Pam Pfister, CEO of Morrison Community Hospital. “The award recognizes exceptional efforts to improve quality and the patient care experience. Great achievements such as this award are nurtured with teamwork; we are very proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence in health care quality.”

Morrison Community Hospital provides a wealth of services to the community, from cutting-edge breast cancer detection and treatment to home sleep studies, clinical Botox injections, radiology and laboratory services, medical and surgical services, rehabilitation services, and both specialty and family clinic services. Skilled nursing, wound care, telehealth, neurology, skin care, physical therapy, and counseling services are also available.

