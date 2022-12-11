Beyond Trim: Protecting yourself from the flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes National Influenza Vaccination Week from Monday, Dec. 5, through Sunday, Dec. 11, but the flu is not the only illness floating around out there.

Between COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory viruses, there’s a very good chance of catching something right now – if you haven’t already.

It’s important to get the recommended vaccines, but don’t forget that there are other ways to protect yourself and others from the flu and other illnesses caused by germs in your environment.

Here is some advice from the CDC:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

When you’re sick, stay home from work and school and avoid errands to prevent spreading your illness to others.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent people around you from getting sick.

Wash your hands often to help protect yourself from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill.

Don’t forget that your general health makes a big difference in how well you come through any illness. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that people with medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol tend to experience worse complications and be hospitalized more often than those who do not.

You can build a solid foundation for good health by paying attention to the basics. First, avoid things that damage and weaken your immune system, such as smoking and too much alcohol. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.

To that end, stay at a healthy weight and check your blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol numbers on a regular basis.

Something else that we learned during COVID-19 was that masks are effective in preventing the spread of germs and can provide an extra layer of protection to those who choose to wear them.

Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season!