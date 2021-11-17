Top 10 safety tips for winter motorists

Two Illinois Department of Transportation snow plows pass each other near Illinois 64 in Lanark on Saturday. Snow and wind out of the north made for drifting along east-west roads. (Earleen Hinton)

SPRINGFIELD – With the approach of the winter season, three state agencies released a list of 10 things motorists can do to reduce the danger of driving when there is snow and ice on the road.

Here are the guidelines from the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Illinois Tollway as part of the “Winter Weather, Get it Together” campaign.

A grader and a snow plow work to clean up Garden Plain Road in rural Whiteside County Friday February 5. Crews worked to improve road conditions around the Sauk Valley Friday after winter storms covered roads with layers of snow and ice. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

10. Wear a seat belt. It’s the law in Illinois. And it’s your best defense in a crash.

9. Drop it and drive. Put down the mobile devices – it, too, is the law.

8. Do not travel during bad weather unless absolutely necessary. If you do have to drive, check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route. Familiarize yourself with public transportation options.

7. Slow down. Slower speeds, slower acceleration, slower steering and slower braking are required throughout the winter.

6. Don’t crowd the plow. A snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you. Any plow that’s hit is one less resource available to clear the roads.

5. Watch out for black ice. A road may appear clear but can be treacherous.

4. Be especially careful when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas. All are prone to icing.

3. Prepare an emergency kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first-aid kit.

2. Carry a cell phone and a car charger in case of emergency.

1. Give them distance. Obey the Move Over Law by slowing down and changing lanes when approaching ANY stopped vehicle with flashing lights.

“At IDOT, we spend the entire year getting ready for snow-and-ice season. Our top priority is making sure our roads are safe for the motoring public, but we do ask the motoring public to do its part as well and get prepared,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Make sure your vehicle is in a safe, operating condition. Winter weather can change quickly so be prepared to reduce speeds and increase driving distances at all times. And please share the roads with our snow-and-ice teams – don’t crowd the plow.”

Motorists are asked to bookmark the statewide winter road condition map that can be found at gettingaroundillinois.com to stay abreast of current road conditions.