Rock Falls High School to hold annual College and Career Fair on Feb. 12 in Tabor Gymnasium

The Rock Falls High School annual College and Career Fair is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, in the high school’s Tabor Gymnasium.

Listed below are the difference colleges, universities, businesses and other institutions that are planning on attending.

Attending colleges / universities: Aurora University, Universal Technical Institute, Augustana, Educators of Beauty, Illinois Wesleyan, Rockford University, SIU Edwardsville, St. Ambrose, Black Hawk College, UW Platteville, Trinity College of Nursing, Monmouth College, University of Illinois-Springfield, Western Illinois University, University of Northern Iowa, Sauk Valley Community College and Missouri S&T.

Attending businesses: Astec Mobile Screens, Plumber and Pipefitters Union, Rock Falls Fire, CGH Medical Center, Sauk Valley Bank, Illinois Department of Corrections, Stahr Media, The Radar Free Press, Rock Falls Police Department, Steel River Systems, Frantz, BorgWarner, Etnyre, Illinois Department of Transportation, Wal-Mart DC, Ward, Murray, Pace & Johnson, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and WellNow/Physicians Immediate.

Other institutions attending: Air National Guard, Sterling/Rock Falls Community Trust, Marines, RFHS Education Pathway, Navy, DCFS, YWCA, Lutheran Social Services, Army National Guard, Army, Sinnissippi Centers and Tri-County Opportunities Council.